Pamela Anderson Has A New Theory About Why Tim Allen Is Denying Her Home Improvement Flashing Story

Pamela Anderson has been making headlines as of late due to the release of her memoir – Love, Pamela – and her documentary – Pamela, a Love Story – which can be streamed using a Netflix subscription . The former included a substantial allegation from Anderson, as she accused Tim Allen of flashing his penis at her when they were co-stars on Home Improvement. Allen has since denied the claim , while Anderson has doubled down on the alleged run-in. In the aftermath of Allen shooting down the assertion, Anderson has shared a new theory as to why the actor is denying her story.

The alleged flashing apparently took place during the early days of production on Home Improvement. Pamela Anderson, who played the role of Tool Time girl Lisa during the ABC sitcom’s first two seasons, painted a detailed picture of the purported situation. The Baywatch icon gave her account of the moment with Tim Allen once more during an interview:

It was the first day of filming, and I was in my dressing room and I came out, and then he came out of his dressing room and he had this robe on, and he goes (mimics opening robe). And then he closes it and he goes, ‘Now we’re even — I’ve seen you naked, you’ve seen me naked. Now we can start the show.’ How could you make that up?

The 55-year-old star would go on to say that after her co-star “ran back into his room,” he was “embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy schoolboy.” While this moment is still hearsay, one honestly would have to wonder why Pamela Anderson would make up the story. Nevertheless, after this anecdote from her book dropped, Tim Allen said, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.” Allen has since also taken a dig at Anderson’s memory , and rumors even suggest that Allen believes his conservative political ideals factor into the claim . While responding to that denial, Anderson opined that it was fueled by the current Hollywood climate:

He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in. If he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that…’ he’d be — a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg. I only talked about really pivotal moments to try get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career. And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn’t tell every story in my life, or I’d be writing volumes.

Since the story came to light, some have spoken out in support of the Dancing with the Stars alum. One such person is Ryan White, the director of her Netflix documentary, who “wasn’t surprised by the story . When asked about the reported flashing, White sided with his colleague, who he says “cannot be dishonest,” based on their experience making the doc. Even Britney Spears has posted some kind sentiments about her fellow starlet – and possibly shaded her kids in the process, too.

Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson also spoke out about a resurfaced behind-the-scenes clip, which showed Tim Allen flashing her while wearing a kilt. Richardson clarified that the leading man didn’t expose his genitals to her. As she put it, Allen was “well dressed under there,” and she was simply surprised that he lifted the kilt at all.

Despite everything, Pamela Anderson has stated that she holds “no ill will” towards Tim Allen and believes that the comedian “had no bad intentions” behind the alleged flashing. Nevertheless, she has declared that like other salacious moments she’s experienced in her life, “it should never have happened” and believes such a thing wouldn’t have occurred during the #MeToo era. And while things still aren’t perfect, many would likely agree with the star’s latter point.

Those who want insight into Pamela Anderson’s personal and professional journeys can stream Pamela, a Love Story now and read Love, Pamela.