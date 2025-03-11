Whoops, Parenthood's Lauren Graham Accidentally Outed Mae Whitman's Baby Daddy In A New Interview

Even the best of TV mom's out there mess up sometimes.

Parenthood stills of Mae Whitman and Lauren Graham side by side
(Image credit: NBC)

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen Lauren Graham as Gilmore Girls Lorelai Gilmore and even longer since her tenure as Sarah Braverman in Parenthood (streaming now with a Hulu subscription). Even still, as two of the most fantastic but overlooked TV moms out there, she has remained true to the roots of both women. Graham has maintained sweet familial relationships with past cast members, including Mae Whitman. Unfortunately, the Gilmore side of the Graham let slip Whitman’s apparent baby daddy as her past Up Here costar, Carlos Valdes.

While the actress-author visited past Parenthood co-star Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, she casually let it slip. The AE host praised his guest’s continuing relationship with The DUFF star, as well as how cool their younger former castmate is in general. The Bad Santa alum was in full agreement, and that’s when the hype-y best mom material outed Whitman and her parent partner, Valdes. Graham shared of the young duo’s current happenings in life:

I’m trying to think, the last time… You know, they’re in New York now. Carlos, her baby daddy, is on Broadway in Hades Town, which I feel happy to plug because he’s fantastic in it. He’s lovely. He’s really great. And so they’re in New York for the next while, and then she got this job in Ireland. So she’s in Ireland with the baby. It’s a lot.

Big whoops but all well intended by Graham. It comes as no surprise since the end of Parenthood in 2015, fans have seen small glimpses of her friendship with Whitman. The most notable post-TV family was an onscreen reunion of the actresses on the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series.

Needless to say, even beyond the podcast episode, these two former peers are pretty close. The Hope Floats alum hasn’t responded to the news but I have a feeling these two are talking behind the scenes. Let's hope that this oops moment's aftermath reflects the brighter side of their fictional counterpoints since they've stood through many ups and downs in their careers.

Not long after the ​​Good Girls cancellation, Whitman landed the Up Here series, where she met Carlos Valdes. The Arrested Development alum has remained private about all of the personal matters in her life, including her pregnancy with a post here and there. I hope for her and Graham’s relationship that all will be forgiven sooner than later, because it did seem like she catching Shepard up with their past castmate’s current whereabouts. The Up Here peers seem like a wonderful match and hope that the outing doesn’t disrupt their lives for too long.

Hopefully next time Lauren Graham gushes over her ex-Parenthood daughter, Mae Whitman, she’ll keep the praising a little more streamlined. Although it’s nice to know that Whitman’s baby daddy seems like a great guy.

Graham can be found on the 2025 TV schedule show, Z-Suite and is available to watch with Tubi.

