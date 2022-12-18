Patrick Dempsey Just Buzzed Off His Hair And Looks Like McDreamy No More

Patrick Dempsey may still be best known as McDreamy, a.k.a. Dr. Derek Shepherd, as the original leading man on Grey's Anatomy. There’s a reason he got that nickname, and it has stuck with him since leaving the series. Now, though, he may not be McDreamy anymore as we knew him, as Demspsey just got a buzzcut.

Jillian Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey’s wife who is also a makeup artist, took to Instagram recently to share a video of her hubby getting his hair buzzed so he can start fresh, and that includes getting rid of the dye from a previous character role:

A post shared by Jillian Dempsey (@jilliandempsey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Disenchanted star is looking quite fresh with his new look! While he may not look like the McDreamy of Grey's Anatomy fame anymore, he is still looking as dreamy as ever. Unfortunately, the video is in black and white, so it’s hard to tell what his hair looks like without the dye, but now that can be up to anyone’s imagination until new photos of him come out.

Jillian Dempsey didn’t specify which character role she was referring to, but we can always speculate. Patrick Dempsey showed up to the D23 Expo sporting white hair and said it was for the upcoming movie Ferrari, but then he was back to black hair for the Disenchanted premiere. As of now, Ferrari is his only upcoming project, but perhaps he filmed something special to go along with Disenchanted, having reprised his role as Robert Philip in the Disney+ film.

Though could he have made a special cameo on Grey’s Anatomy? With Ellen Pompeo officially leaving the long-running medical drama after its winter premiere in the 2023 TV schedule, the timing couldn't be better for another glimpse of Derek in the afterlife or flashback to before he died as part of her exit. He made a surprise return in Season 17, where he recurred in multiple episodes as Meredith lay in a coma due to COVID-19. Grey's fans can always dream of one of more glimpse of McDreamy before Ellen Pompeo bows out!

Since we can't say exactly what role the dyed hair was from, hopefully it won’t be too long until we find out. He may have a buzzcut now, but at least there are plenty of projects the Disenchanted star has been in where he has those beautiful McDreamy locks. Plus, a buzz looks pretty good on him. And I’m sure whatever color his hair is, he will still look dreamy.

A premiere date for Ferrari has yet to be released, but keep a lookout on CinemaBlend’s 2023 movies schedule to see what other films are coming out in the new year. If you just want to see Patrick Dempsey in all his McDreamy-ness without a buzzcut, the first 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are streaming on Netflix with a subscription for your viewing pleasure.