Patrick Mahomes' Wife Scrubbed Evidence After PETA's Dolphin-Hugging Complaints, As Twitter Remains Confused About Who To Side With

The sports world is full of polarizing spouses and family members, but few have gained the ire of the internet in the way that Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL superstar and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has. Perhaps with the exception of his brother Jackson, she might be the most critiqued of the family on the internet, though an interesting event has divided many on if she deserves some support. This is because PETA went after Mrs. Mahomes for a since-deleted vacation picture involving a dolphin, and Twitter is confused about who to support.

It all started with a dolphin encounter on vacation. Brittany Mahomes posted photos to her Instagram page of her "snuggling" a 400-pound dolphin and also had some pictures of her in the water with it with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. Mahomes ultimately deleted the post after backlash from PETA, who wrote the following statement that was published in the New York Post:

We know you love companion animals, but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too. In the ocean, dolphins swim up to 60 miles each day, but when used for entertainment, they’re confined to small tanks or pools. Many dolphins develop painful conditions, such as stomach ulcers, and some die prematurely from the stressful conditions of extreme captivity. Not to mention, many illnesses can be passed from dolphins to human visitors, including viral, fungal, and bacterial infections such as salmonella. These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us.

PETA's message seemingly resonated with Brittany Mahomes, but there were a number of people on the internet willing to go to bat for her. PETA has a track record of going after people on the internet and garnering controversy with its viewpoints. As such, there were those like OmniDesign Graphics that were willing, though shocked, to say they've decided to side with Mahomes on the matter:

Hold up, am I about to stick up for Brittany Mahomes? PETA really does bring people together…

It would appear that PETA's statement led to Brittany Mahomes deleting an Instagram post of a vacation memory, and the organization might've helped in gaining her more sympathy for sports fans. As a proud WWE fan with a Peacock Premium subscription, I really appreciated how CapeCodPete broke things down for Twitter:

In wrestling terms, this is called a face turn. An utter villain becomes more likable because an even more hated entity goes after them. I can’t believe I [sic] loved to see the day where I’d side with Brittany Mahomes.

Not even PETA was enough for some to support Brittany Mahomes, regardless of where they stood on the dolphin situation. After all, internet controversy is not a sanctioned sport, and as TotalFratMove pointed out, there is a way for this to end in a way that the ultimate haters can appreciate:

PETA vs Brittany Mahomes is a fight that I would like to see both teams lose.

It seems that not even PETA's public disapproval of Pete Davidson and his ex Kim Kardashian is enough to get some to side with Brittany Mahomes. To be fair, that time she sprayed champagne on Bills fans after a Chiefs victory wasn't the best look, but hey, that has nothing to do with a dolphin playdate. Even so, people tend to have long memories when it comes to things like that, especially when it is shared on the internet:

What a world we live in where we can spend our day deciding who is more in the right between an animal rights advocacy group that frequently calls out celebrities and a quarterback's wife. It seems like the situation between Brittany Mahomes and PETA is over, but perhaps there will be more exchanges between them in the future.

