Pete Davidson Was Seen Out And About With One Of Kim Kardashian And Ye’s Kids, And The Mom Of Four Was Nowhere In Sight

From recent red carpet appearances to Kim Kardashian’s admission on The Kardashians about why she first reached out to Pete Davidson , it seems like this relationship isn’t going anywhere but forward. And if the former Saturday Night Live cast member’s tattoos honoring Kim and her four children aren’t enough to prove that, his latest actions definitely should be, as the comedian-turned-actor was pictured out with Saint West, only without the reality star or Kanye West present.

On June 4, TMZ reports that Pete Davidson was photographed at The Grove shopping plaza in Los Angeles with 6-year-old Saint, the second child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Neither of Saint’s parents were seen with them — the ultimate sign of trust in Kim’s boyfriend of around 8 months. Saint was pictured holding Davidson’s hand as they walked around different stores before grabbing a bite to eat at the Cheesecake Factory. The kiddo was also wearing a hat that Davidson reportedly bought for him.

As well as his parents, there was no sign of Saint’s siblings, North (8), Chicago (4) and Psalm (who just celebrated his 3rd birthday with an amazing Incredible Hulk-themed party ). Saint appeared to be happy to hold Pete Davidson’s hand on their day out, but we have to wonder if Kanye West signed off on his son’s solo shopping spree with the comedian. Ye has reportedly been working on himself following a troubling few months, during which he lobbed several threats and accusations at his former wife and her boyfriend , and strongly declared that Davidson would never meet his children.

The rapper has since ended their social media feud , possibly even looking into behavioral treatment facilities as he sought to become a “better human and better dad.” Things did seem to be looking up, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended one of Saint’s soccer games together with their children, so it’s always possible that Ye has accepted Pete Davidson's role in his family's life.

The King of Staten Island star, who was one of four longtime cast members to exit Saturday Night Live during its Season 47 finale, also seemed to indicate he wasn’t going anywhere ( except maybe Australia ), as he recently was photographed with some new ink featuring Kim Kardashian’s first initial, as well as the first letter of each of her children’s names. He’d already gotten multiple tattoos — and even a branding — for his girlfriend, but did this show of love for her kids mean he’s ready for stepdad status? One has to wonder if Davidson picked up any temporary tats for the youngin.

Kim Kardashian has said she and Pete Davidson are in a good place , and she’s been feeling “at peace.” On the famous family’s new reality series The Kardashians (available to Hulu subscribers ), those closest to Kim have noted how happy she’s been since that fateful kiss on the magic carpet.

The couple met after her guest hosting appearance on SNL back in October, and they were soon spotted multiple times out at dinner and on double dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Pete Davidson hasn’t been a part of Season 1 of The Kardashians, but fans still get to peek into his relationship with Kim through her interviews and others’ comments about him.