Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Not Dating, But It Sure Sounds Like He Was Attentive On The SNL Set
Pete Davidson seemed to help out a lot during her SNL debut.
Kim Kardashian has been quite busy as of late and, as usual, her exploits have garnered quite a bit of attention. The TV personality and business mogul is currently in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, and she’s working on her family’s new show for Hulu. We also can’t forget that she recently hosted Saturday Night Live, during which she dropped some zingers about her soon-to-be-ex and her family. And apparently, during her SNL stay, she was close with Pete Davidson, whom many recently assumed she may be dating.
This past weekend, the two stars were spotted hanging out and holding hands, leading to massive speculation (and hilarious thoughts) on the possibility of them being a couple. However, sources have since shot down these claims, alleging that the two are only friends and were simply hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (a very serious Hollywood couple). Despite the apparent lack of romantic sparks, sources claim Pete Davidson did look after the star during her time at 30 Rock:
Previous reports indicated that both stars roll in the same social circles, so these recent claims from RadarOnline’s source do seem reasonable. Given their friendship, the comedian would want to make sure that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was comfortable during the proceedings. Things move quickly at SNL after all, and a newbie could definitely get overwhelmed. Though nothing seems to be going on between the two, a friend also alleged to the site that Pete Davidson is actually enjoying the recent attention:
The King of Staten Island star has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile celebrities over the past several years. Most likely remember his heavily covered relationship with Ariana Grande, who he became engaged to in June 2018 before the couple broke things off in October of that same year. He was subsequently involved with stars like Kate Beckinsale and this year, was even linked to Bridgerton alum Phoebe Dynevor.
Needless to say, Pete Davidson just appears to have “it,” though “it” doesn’t seem to have rubbed off on Kim Kardashian. Though it’s worth mentioning that Kardashian and Kanye West were friends long before they became romantically involved. So in Davidson’s case, anything can certainly still happen.
