Machine Gun Kelly Is Throwing Punches Again, This Time At Someone Who Dropped An F-Bomb About Megan Fox
MGK threw another punch.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox decided to take a trip to the O.C. Fair. However, the evening out got a bit chaotic when MGK apparently tried to hit someone who dropped an f-bomb while apparently attempting to compliment the actress. This is the second time in a month the musician has taken a swing at someone, however, this recent hit wasn’t requested.
Unlike the time a fan asked Kelly to punch him at a concert, this instance was instigated by a comment made about Fox. Nelson Zuniga, the brother of Angel, the man MGK tried to hit, told TMZ they were waiting in line for a UFO ride, and everyone was recording because the rapper-turned-rocker and Fox were there. He went on to recall his side of the story and what his younger sibling experienced, saying:
After the situation was defused, Zuniga said MGK and Fox left, noting he thought it was because the musician didn’t want to “get ran into again.” When asked if his brother stepped over the line with his comment, Zuniga said:
He went on to defend his brother more, alleging:
Zuniga was asked if they’d be filing a police report against MGK, and he didn’t say yes or no, but did say they’d be talking to lawyers.
This instance came not long after Machine Gun Kelly’s odd experience at a concert where a fan asked him to punch them and he obliged.
Also, the tense situation at the fair happened amid lots of reports surrounding the musician and Fox allegedly reconciling and getting back to wedding planning. After Megan Fox and MGK’s relationship got turbulent, it seems like they are doing much better now. They’ve reportedly “done a lot of work,” and the Expend4bles star reportedly “seems much happier” these days.
As this story regarding Machine Gun Kelly reportedly trying to hit someone at the fair develops, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
