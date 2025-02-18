Viral Video Of Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Seemingly Avoiding One Another At SNL 50 Went Viral, But Not So Fast

Pete Davidson’s dating history is quite extensive, as the actor and comedian has been coupled up with a vast array of Hollywood starlets. Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor are just a few of the notable stars Davidson has been romantically involved with. He was also, at one point, seeing Kim Kardashian, and they both attended SNL’s 50th Anniversary (a major 2025 TV schedule event) last weekend. A viral video seemed to show Davidson and Kardashian avoiding each other, but it may be giving the wrong impression.

What Happened In The Viral Video Recorded At The SNL Event?

SNL50: The Anniversary Special was a star-studded event that welcomed many of the biggest and brightest stars in the entertainment industry. Pete Davidson, who was on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons, was on tap and rubbed elbows with a number of other stars. A video shared by Pop Crave on X showed Davidson chopping it up with fellow attendees and, at the same time, Kim Kardashian walked past the comic without addressing him. You can check out the clip for yourself down below:

The Kardashian/Davidson relationship reportedly began around November 2021, shortly after the pair shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch on SNL. From there, the two vacationed together and attended high-profile events as a pair. The relationship even drew the ire of Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, who declared “civil war” on Davidson in 2022. In August 2022, Davidson and Kardashian broke up, with their split being chalked up to the difficulty of managing their “demanding schedules.”

When it comes to the footage from this past Sunday’s event, it could theoretically be rationalized in a few ways. Still, after seeing it, one could easily assume that the former partners didn’t want to cross paths. But not so fast.

How Everything Reportedly Played Out With Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian At The Event?

As it turns out, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson did apparently indeed link up while they were at the anniversary event. That was confirmed by an alleged friend of Davidson, who spoke to Page Six about the reportedly platonic run-in. As far as how the King of Staten Island star feels about his ex, the unnamed buddy had this to say:

He has nothing but love and respect for Kim. They are on good terms. He hopes everyone can move on.

This would line up with what’s known about the two stars as, following their breakup, it was said that the split was amicable. Around the fall of 2024, it was also reported that the former lovers “still talk” and that the SKIMS founder still “roots” for her ex. It’s been reported that the Bupkis star has remained friendly with a number of his former partners, which is admittedly refreshing.

As far as the SNL 50 event goes, both Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian took part in the show. Kardashian was part of a funny Lawrence Welk sketch, while Davidson took part in a star-studded musical segment. It was certainly fun seeing them join some of the show’s many segments and, now, it’s also lovely to hear that they had a chance to connect as friends off camera.