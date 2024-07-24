Prince William's Annual Salary Is Staggering, But Apparently Prince Harry Will Have An Even More Impressive Payday

It goes without saying that Princes William and Harry are rich. Even with the younger brother stepping away from his royal duties, Harry is still a member of the British monarchy, where kings, castles and coronations aren’t just the things of Disney cartoons. So just how wealthy are we talking here? Prince William’s annual salary was just released, and it includes an impressive number of zeros. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex may not see the same perks as his older brother, but it looks like he’s set to receive more than William did as part of his trust fund.

Prince William’s Salary Released In Annual Report

When King Charles III ascended to the throne in 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II’s death , his eldest son William inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall, and with that, the Duchy of Cornwall estate. In the annual report of the duchy’s 2023-24 financial earnings, per the New York Post , it was revealed that Prince William received a $30 million salary.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established by King Edward III in 1337 to fund the heir to the throne’s public and private activities. Of course, that means that Prince Harry sees no benefits from the duchy. But if looking at Prince William’s salary makes you wonder if Harry might be regretting leaving the royal family, think again, because things don’t exactly look financially dire for the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry Set To Inherit More Than William From Queen Mother’s Trust Fund

Prince Harry is celebrating a big birthday this year, turning the big 4-0 on September 15. While many of us may dread reaching that milestone, the Spare author is set to receive a gift that should soften the blow of aging. Harry will reportedly get $8.5 million from his share of the trust fund that the Queen Mother left to her great-grandchildren.

According to The Guardian , Princess Diana’s sons received some of that fortune when they turned 21, with another sum being paid out on their 40th birthday. Prince William is 42, so it’s likely he’s already received the second half of his trust fund, but apparently what he got was less than the $8.5 million that Harry will inherit. The publication explains that the Queen Mother left the bulk of the brothers’ money to Harry because he was not in line to be king and would therefore not benefit from the Duchy of Cornwall, as his brother now is.

The feud between William and Harry has been widely publicized — much by Prince Harry himself in the revelations from his memoir Spare — and one has to wonder if and how much money plays into any bitterness they might have toward each other. Even if both brothers are sitting pretty with millions in the bank, there’s probably no amount too large or too small to argue over if there’s no parity involved. Hell, some days I’d fight my sister over a crisp $20.

It’s been a tough year for the royals, health-wise as King Charles revealed he had cancer just a couple of months before Kate Middleton shared her own cancer diagnosis . Despite the strained nature of Harry’s relationship with his family, he has reportedly reached out, and he and Meghan Markle may even be looking for a permanent home in the U.K. If that’s true, the Sussexes may be able to increase their budget with that trust money coming in.