Priscilla Presley Shares Candid Message Her Granddaughter Wrote After Death Of Lisa Marie Presley

In the weeks following her death, Lisa Marie Presley continues to be celebrated by her family, friends and fans. Presley, who passed away at 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest , was laid to rest in Graceland this past Sunday. Many traveled to Memphis, Tennessee to pay their final respects to the entertainer, and the funeral service included tributes from a number of notable people. Of course, one of the people who expressed their remembrances of Presley was her mother, Priscilla. During the service, she shared a candid message that her granddaughter wrote following the death of Lisa Marie.

Priscilla Presley reportedly shared some incredibly emotional sentiments when she took to the podium to eulogize her late daughter. According to People , she read excerpts from the poem “The Old Soul” and teared up when giving her own personal sentiments near the end of her speech. However, she started her address with a poem written by her granddaughter, who offered some very fond thoughts about the “superhero” of a mother that she was blessed with:

I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you, and this says it all. I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one. Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'

The 77-year-old matriarch didn’t specify exactly which of her grandkids wrote those beautiful thoughts, but it’s likely that they came from one of her late daughter’s 14-year-old twins: Harper and Finley. Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter, Riley Keough paid tribute with some warm words of her own. During the service, her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read her message and, in the process, he revealed that he and Keough have a little girl of their own. Ahead of the funeral, Keough had also honored her mom with a sweet social media post, while grandmother Priscilla spoke out as well .

Priscilla Presley shared another message following the service in Graceland. In the post, she thanked fans for their support while also getting real about how these past few weeks have been for her family. The tweet can be viewed below:

Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.January 24, 2023 See more

The family is experiencing a period of transition in the aftermath of Lisa Marie Presley’s passing. The songwriter’s two younger daughters are now in the custody of their father (and her ex-husband), Michael Lockwood , who recently released a statement. In it, he expressed grief over his former wife’s passing, though he mentioned that their two kids have “incredible spirit” and are doing their best during this time. In addition, the twins and sister Riley Keough are now taking over the Graceland estate.

Losing a loved one is rarely ever easy and, when you’re a celebrity, one essentially goes through the grieving process in front of the entire world. But through it all the Presley family appears to be staying strong and leaning on each other for support. There’s no doubt that Priscilla will seek to guide her granddaughters and other loved ones as they navigate this new reality.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Lisa Marie Presley during this time.