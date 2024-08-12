I’m Even More Pumped For Snoop Dogg Joining The Voice After The Olympics Now That I’ve Seen This Sweet Promo With Gwen Stefani

It wasn’t just the world’s greatest athletes who descended on Paris over the past couple of weeks for the 2024 Olympic Games — many celebrities also didn’t miss the chance to see the U.S. go for gold. While the likes of Christopher Meloni took in events and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were spotted in the crowds, others like Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg actually got paid to be there. After seeing the West Coast rapper inject his unique energy into the French experience, I’m even more excited about him joining The Voice — especially after seeing his and Gwen Stefani’s new promo.

When The Voice returns to the 2024 TV schedule on September 23 for Season 26, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will make their coaching debuts, joining reigning champ Reba McEntire and returning coach Gwen Stefani. In addition to addressing fans’ biggest criticism of the singing competition, the addition of the D-O-double G is just plain fun. Honestly, have any two coaches ever looked more iconic than Snoop and the No Doubt frontwoman in this NBC promo?

As someone who grew up on these artists’ music in the ‘90s, it simply doesn’t get better. Plus, there’s a reason that Snoop Dogg is everywhere — he’s so damn fun to watch. Having been in the music and entertainment industry for decades, he brings an incredible amount of knowledge to The Voice. My favorite part, though, is that he knows he’s got a good chance to win the show, but he’s content to keep it low-key, telling Gwen Stefani:

For real though, we don’t have that quality. We don’t stand up and be like, ‘I’m the baddest to ever walk in here. Can’t nobody touch me. I’m the greatest.’ No, we don’t do that.

I can absolutely see Snoop Dogg coming in and winning his first season as a coach on The Voice . There’s nothing the man can’t do. In addition to his music career, he’s released a cookbook, hosted Wrestlemania, acted in movies and TV, launched his own wine, coaches a youth football league, and is friends with Martha Stewart. That really only scratches the surface, too.

At the Paris Olympics, he had the honor of banging the brigadier to open the Games’ first-ever breakdancing competition — which blessed us with the viral performance of “Raygun” — and he performed at the Closing Ceremony. It all just proved to me that we truly can’t have enough Snoop Dogg, so let’s get to the Blind Auditions already, am I right?

I’m glad that Season 26 is pairing him with Gwen Stefani, too, because I think they’ll be fun to watch, and I honestly can’t wait to see him interact with Reba McEntire. Unfortunately this specific coaching panel will be a one-time thing — at least for now — as Michael Bublé will be the only one of them returning for Season 27.

NBC has already announced that come 2025, OG coach Adam Levine is returning to The Voice , as well as John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini (in her debut) and, as previously mentioned, Michael Bublé.

