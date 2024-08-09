Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Have Been Spotted At The Olympics. One Thing She Says She’s ‘Grateful’ For
Ms. Mendes continues to win the gold when engaging with fans!
As we watch the 2024 Paris Olympics, the world’s best athletes continue to compete for the gold in various fields of sporting excellence. But in addition to that very practical purpose that brings everyone together, there’s also a lot of celebrity people-watching we can indulge in as well. A good example of such an enterprise comes from the reactions to seeing Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at the summer games. Now, Mendes herself has shared her own ‘grateful’ viewpoint on her Olympic experience.
Checking out The Place Beyond the Pines star’s social media presence, the first thing she’s obviously grateful for is her accommodations. And you can see why, as she highlighted that aspect with this very artistic shot by her hotel room window:
As a journalist and avid traveler myself, I have to agree with Ms. Mendes’ shoutout to Hôtel Lutetia for their accommodations. But as a former hospitality industry worker myself, I am positively over the moon for her shout-out to the lodging in question; especially from a star that’s a proud and prominent alum of the Fast and Furious movies!
This is just another example of how mindful and candid Eva Mendes has always been with her fans and the press. It’s a candor that’s become more popular with figures in the public eye, especially in the social media age, and Ms. Mendes has always worn it well.
Speaking toward the point of keeping those guards up when it comes to her family, The Other Guys star also shared this encouraging detail when it comes to her stay in Paris in the comments :
If a high-profile personality was going to put people in their place for misconduct, Eva Mendes is high up on that list. She’s taken down haters of Ryan Gosling’s Barbie performance with grace and wit, so she’d be bringing the fire if it was warranted. However, that attitude works both ways, as seen in her heartfelt thanks and openness to those who engaged with her 2024 Summer Olympics experience.
We’re getting close to the end of the Paris Olympics' stint on the 2024 TV schedule, as the August 11th closing ceremony is looming in the near future. So at this point, all that’s left is to see are the final rounds of play from this year’s Olympians and if Eva Mendes or any other celebrities have special reactions to Tom Cruise’s rumored Olympic closing stunt (should it actually take place).
If you want to see the rest of the action for yourself, and you happen to be in the US, a Peacock Subscription will definitely come handy! This is also the current streaming platform where you can revisit Eva Mendes' performance in 2 Fast 2 Furious, which is an added bonus!
