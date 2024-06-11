The Reason For Bachelor Alum Trista Sutter’s Disappearance Allegedly Confirmed After Her Husband’s Social Media Post Raised Concern
The Bachelorette is, and always was, OK!
The Bachelorette Season 1 contestant Ryan Sutter caused quite a bit of concern amongst fans last month, when he posted a social media message to his wife Trista Sutter that made it pretty clear the two were not in communication. The Bachelor Nation alum herself had to reassure fans that all was well when she returned to social media, and as she played it coy about why exactly she’d been off the grid, speculation began to circulate that she was off filming another reality show. That has allegedly now been confirmed. Let’s break down the whole crazy situation.
Trista Sutter Will Reportedly Appear On Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
America first met Trista Rehn on the first season of The Bachelor, way back in 2002. She went on to star in the first season of The Bachelorette, ultimately marrying contestant Ryan Sutter, and she has remained one of the dating franchise’s most famous contestants. Trista served as a mentor of sorts to Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor, and she hosts the Bachelor-centric podcast Almost Famous OGs. TMZ reports that she was furthering her name in the reality TV space by filming Season 3 of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
Bachelor Nation has previously been successful on the Fox competition series, which takes celebrities and puts them through grueling physical and psychological challenges similar to the tests soldiers go through in the military’s selection process. Hannah Brown was one of the winners of Special Forces’ first season, with Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall each making it to the end of Season 2.
While Trista Sutter’s involvement — or any of the Season 3 cast — remains unconfirmed, if this is true, it will be interesting to see if she can continue The Bachelor franchise’s domination.
Ryan Sutter Sparked Concern With Emotional Instagram Post
Ryan Sutter got the attention of Bachelor Nation with an Instagram tribute to his wife on May 17, in which he said he missed her and longed to talk to her. You can read his words for yourself below:
His followers commented that he made it sound like Trista Sutter had died, with others asking if the two had separated. Ryan attempted to clarify soon after that neither Trista nor their marriage was in danger, but he remained cryptic, as he explained that she was “unaccessible” to her family in another post, writing:
About a week later, Trista Sutter was able to confirm for herself that everything was, indeed, fine.
Trista Sutter Joked About Rumors In Return To Social Media
Trista Sutter poked a little bit of fun at the whole situation upon her return to Instagram a week after Ryan’s seemingly worrisome posts. Alongside a picture of the couple on the beach with her kids, Trista wrote a lengthy caption that kicked off with a lighthearted message to fans. She said:
However, she went on to get serious about her brief hiatus, renouncing the faction of Bachelor Nation “who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness.” She also defended Ryan Sutter, pointing out that: “He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share.”
While some found the whole situation to be concerning, other fans immediately theorized that she was filming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3, in part because her fellow Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Manno also disappeared from social media for the same amount of time. The Season 6 lead signed off of her Instagram on May 15 before returning 10 days later — the same day as Trista Sutter.
We’ll have to wait for Fox to confirm the cast of Special Forces Season 3 (expected to hit the 2024 TV schedule this fall) assuming it's real, I can’t wait to see how these two represent Bachelor Nation on the show. Either way, it’s good to know that Trista and Ryan Sutter’s love story remains a happy one.
