Resurfaced TikTok Of Taylor Swift Getting Interviewed By Ellen DeGeneres Is So Uncomfortable, And Even Emily Ratajkowski Commented

Thanks to the power of the Internet, not much can stay buried forever, and that's not necessarily a good thing. Old interviews tend to resurface, and a Taylor Swift appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from a decade ago is making the rounds again. People can’t help but to point out how uncomfortable the singer looks, including Emily Ratajkowski.

A TikTok user posted an interview with Taylor Swift describing how when she was 23, she did an interview in which her songwriting and skills were diminished, and her dating life was all that was discussed. The user put two and two together and posted an Ellen interview side-by-side that fits the bill for what Swift was talking about:

It’s sad to see how uncomfortable she was in the Ellen interview, especially since she made the point to DeGeneres several times. Being asked about rumors about her love life is clearly not what she wanted to talk about in light of her musical accomplishments, and Swift and fans are not the only ones sharing their thoughts about it.

Emily Ratajkowski, who has been in the public eye recently for her own love life, took to the comments of the TikTok video. She shared her very open opinion on the video and, like many, disliked what was happening:

This is so fucked up. She’s literally begging her to stop

It’s always nice to see a celebrity come to a fellow celebrity’s defense, even if the circumstances may not always be so pretty. Emily Ratajkowski knows a thing or two about romance in the limelight, as she’s been moving on from Pete Davidson following their two-month relationship, even downloading dating apps not long after the breakup.

Nowadays, Taylor Swift has even more accomplishments to her name than when she was 23, including more releases and her directorial debut, with her relationship with beau Joe Alwyn (who has also served as a co-writer on numerous songs) seemingly going strong. With her record-breaking Midnights album and her Eras Tour causing Ticketmaster to crash, she has plenty on her plate. It looks like Emily Ratajkowski is officially among those to have her back, even if it's just to defend her online.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski has taken interviewing into her own hands by launching her own podcast. She recently had Bella Thorne on, who opened up about growing up in the industry and being a Disney kid, as well as nearly being fired from Disney Channel. With her own platform to do interviews, maybe EmRata will have Taylor Swift on at some point. That would be a dream.

Now that Emily Ratajkowski has defended Taylor Swift, maybe she can appear in one of her music videos, or better yet, make a cameo in her first feature film? Perhaps this could be the start of a beautiful friendship, and I need more of it.