Kyle Richards Responds To The Photoshop Fail That Had The Internet In A Tizzy

The Real Housewives franchise is a behemoth force on the small screen, with Bravo airing multiple new seasons at any point. Some of the cities still have a few OGs on the cast, and for Beverly Hills that’s none other than Kyle Richards . The 54 year-old actress/TV personality recently responded to the photoshop fail that had the internet in a tizzy. And she didn’t exactly mince words.

Bravo fans know that Richards has been making headlines lately thanks to her separation from Mauricio Umansky . There were also rumors about Kyle dating a woman, leading to plenty of eyes on her social media in order to find clues about the truth. Perhaps that’s why she went viral when a now-deleted Instagram post seemingly showed off a photoshopping fail. The post itself was picked up by Page Six’s IG , which you can see below:

In the image you can see that Richards’ right arm is mysteriously blurred. Fans assumed this was an accidental swipe when photoshopping the image, and quickly pointed it out in the comments section. And since the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star left the original image on her Facebook , it was readily available for all to see. Eventually the chatter got so loud that she commented on Page Six’s post, saying:

This picture was sent to me by Michael and I didn’t look before I posted it. He admittedly does this to all of his photos. This isn’t newsworthy. Pretty sure people are as bored by this as I am

There you have it. Sounds like Kyle Richards is putting the blame on Michael Coste, who she posed with in the now viral image. And while she admits it was photoshop, she claims she didn’t try to edit the image herself. Although she did accidentally post the version that quickly circulated online.

Considering just how many headline Richards has been making lately, I have to assume that there will be a ton of eyes on the upcoming season of RHOBH . In addition to ongoing rumors about her relationship status, there’s also been a ton of conversation about Kyle’s weight loss , especially as various Housewives in the Bravo-verse are using ozempic.

Despite all the chatter going on about Kyle Richards, she does seem to be standing in her power. In addition to clapping back at the Page Six comment about photoshop, she also recently starred a sultry music with singer Morgan Wade, who was the woman she was rumored to be having an affair with. After battling with Michael Myers in the Halloween franchise , she’s seemingly not afraid of much.