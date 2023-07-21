Rick And Morty Producer Shares Update On How Justin Roiland’s Recasting Is Going For Season 7

Back in January 2023, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was fired from the Adult Swim show shortly after he made headlines for facing domestic violence charges (that court case was dismissed by March). Because Roiland also voiced the two title characters, among many others, a search began to find his replacement for the forthcoming Season 7 and beyond. Now Steve Levy, one of Rick & Morty’s executive producers, has shared an update on how recasting is going.

Levy was among the Rick & Morty team members on the show’s panel for San Diego Comic-Con, and on the subject of who will be taking over as the adventuring mad scientist and his neurotic grandson, he had this to say to the audience (via THR):

We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast… It’s gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season seven.

Steve Levy’s comments come a few weeks after it was announced that Hulu’s Solar Opposites hired Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens to take over as Justin Roiland’s character, Korvo. However, while that show is deliberately making Stevens’ Korvo sound different, Levy later informed a fan at the SDCC panel that the new actors who are hired to play Rick and Morty will be “soundalikes,” adding, “The characters are the same characters — no change.” He expressed a similar sentiment last month, noting that he doesn’t think “anyone will bat an eyelid hearing the new voices” after saying that “the writing quality has never been better” for Rick & Morty Season 7.

That was the extent at which Levy was willing to talk about this subject, but if the recasting is almost finished, then it shouldn’t be too much longer until we learn who will be succeeding Roiland in these roles. Still, even once that information comes, we still have no idea when Rick & Morty Season 7 will premiere. That said, thanks to the show nabbing a 70-episode order back in 2018, it’ll be sticking around until at least Season 10. Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer will continue respectively voicing Jerry, Beth and Summer for the foreseeable future, and Dan Harmon, who created Rick & Morty with Roiland, is now serving as sole showrunner.

Assuming Rick & Morty Season 7 does drop sometime later this year, you can count on us adding it to the 2023 TV schedule once the premiere date is announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s first six seasons with either a Hulu subscription or a Max subscription.