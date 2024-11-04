I've Always Contended Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Is The Wildest Of The Claymation Movies, But I'm Still Planning To Watch Its Big Return To Its Original Network

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is unquestionably one of the best Christmas movies of all time . As iconic as it is, it's also a weird claymation flick that only gets weirder as it ages. I've written extensively about the disturbing truths we must face about this piece of holiday fare, but I still watch it every year. For those that intend to do the same, they may be interested to know it'll return to its original network for the 2024 TV schedule .

Decades after its original airing, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer will make the jump back from CBS to its original network on NBC. TVLine reports that the classic, as well as fellow animated holiday film with issues, Frosty The Snowman , will also make the jump to the Peacock network. That's quite a coup for the network, as it latches onto two of the most popular Christmas movies.

When Will Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer And Frosty The Snowman Air on NBC?

Given that Rudolph is one of the best claymation Christmas movies of all time, there are undoubtedly people interested in watching it for free on television. A special 75-minute edition will air on NBC on Friday, December 6th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who forget to schedule their DVRs or tune-in will have another chance to catch it on Wednesday, December 11th, for an encore presentation.

If you're interested in Frosty The Snowman, it'll air on NBC on Thursday, December 5th at 8:30 p.m. ET. There will be an encore performance for that as well on the network. It's been confirmed that the second date is Thursday, December 12th, but an exact time has not been released. I'm always down for all the holiday movies, and they'll make for a nice breather before the start of the 2025 TV schedule .

Where Can Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer And Frosty The Snowman Be Streamed?

We live in an age of cord-cutting and streaming, so prospective viewers may be curious as to whether they'll be able to stream Rudolph and Frosty with a Peacock subscription or on some other service. Unfortunately, it's being reported that neither will be available on the popular streaming service this holiday season, though the movies will be available for purchase.

While it is a shame that a streamer didn't manage to nab these two holiday classics, I don't mind watching them on TV. December is always a strange time for small-screen content anyway. That's because a number of the shows fans follow all fall are replaced by movies or specials to capitalize on Christmas. In fact, this year's 2024 Holiday Movie schedule is already looking very strong, with these two titles being only two heavy hitters fans can look forward to. Of course, that doesn't mean I won't be thinking of all those gripes I had with Rudolph a while back, but I'll still enjoy it all the same.

Check out both Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman on NBC in December. Also, be sure to be on the lookout, as other Christmas specials will surely be airing amid the most wonderful time of the year.