Rumors Keep Swirling About Jessica Simpson’s Marriage Troubles. What's Going On And How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Supporting Her

Jessica Simpson is once again at the center of reports regarding her personal life. More specifically, as of late, rumors have been swirling around the state of her marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson. Sources claim that the two are inching closer to divorce, though neither Simpson nor Johnson have confirmed or denied that, as of this writing. Still, it’s alleged that the situation isn’t looking good, and we now have alleged details on the matter. Among those tidbits of information are claims regarding how Kim Kardashian is supporting Simpson.

The Dukes of Hazzard alum began dating the ex-San Francisco 49er in 2010, and they finally walked down the aisle in 2014. Since tying the knot, the couple welcomed three children. While details on the couple’s marital situation are scarce, an insider recently shared some information with OK Magazine. The unnamed source seemed to suggest that no official legal action has been taken just yet. However, it also sounds like the 44-year-old star may be taking her time for one specific reason:

Jessica hasn’t made any decisions. She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce. It’s really not something she wants to do. Her divorce from Nick Lachey was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse.

As mentioned, Jessica Simpson was previously married to singer, actor and media personality Nick Lachey, with the two marrying in 2002 before divorcing in 2006. Their relationship was the subject of much media attention, and Lachey and Simpson also headlined the reality TV show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Since then, both Lachey and Simpson have moved on. Nevertheless, if this source is to be believed, Simpson is hesitant to jump into another divorce, given the strain her previous one put on her.

Regardless of what ultimately goes down, it seems the Employee of the Month star has at least one person in her corner. The insider went on to tell OK just how Kim Kardashian has been reportedly helping out amid the alleged troubled times:

Jessica has a lot of great women in her life that have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with. She’s been brutally honest about how painful it was for her to separate her family, but at the end of the day, she does feel divorce was the right option, so she’s giving Jessica hope that if she does go down that path, there can be a light at the end of the tunnel. She’s not telling her what to do either way, but she has been a sounding board for her and a shoulder to cry on.

Kim Kardashian is quite familiar with breakups, and she’s been through three divorces. Her latest split was from Kanye West, who Kardashian filed for divorce from after nearly seven years of marriage. After a lengthy legal process, West and Kardshian finally settled their divorce in late 2022. The star of The Kardashians (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription) hasn’t spoken too much about the rapper since their split. She did recently, however, talk about the tough aspects of motherhood, especially as she seeks to raise the four kids that she and West share.

More to come...