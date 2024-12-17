Rumors Keep Swirling About Jessica Simpson’s Marriage Troubles. What's Going On And How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Supporting Her
It seems the SKIMS founder may be lending a helping hand.
Jessica Simpson is once again at the center of reports regarding her personal life. More specifically, as of late, rumors have been swirling around the state of her marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson. Sources claim that the two are inching closer to divorce, though neither Simpson nor Johnson have confirmed or denied that, as of this writing. Still, it’s alleged that the situation isn’t looking good, and we now have alleged details on the matter. Among those tidbits of information are claims regarding how Kim Kardashian is supporting Simpson.
The Dukes of Hazzard alum began dating the ex-San Francisco 49er in 2010, and they finally walked down the aisle in 2014. Since tying the knot, the couple welcomed three children. While details on the couple’s marital situation are scarce, an insider recently shared some information with OK Magazine. The unnamed source seemed to suggest that no official legal action has been taken just yet. However, it also sounds like the 44-year-old star may be taking her time for one specific reason:
As mentioned, Jessica Simpson was previously married to singer, actor and media personality Nick Lachey, with the two marrying in 2002 before divorcing in 2006. Their relationship was the subject of much media attention, and Lachey and Simpson also headlined the reality TV show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Since then, both Lachey and Simpson have moved on. Nevertheless, if this source is to be believed, Simpson is hesitant to jump into another divorce, given the strain her previous one put on her.
Regardless of what ultimately goes down, it seems the Employee of the Month star has at least one person in her corner. The insider went on to tell OK just how Kim Kardashian has been reportedly helping out amid the alleged troubled times:
Kim Kardashian is quite familiar with breakups, and she’s been through three divorces. Her latest split was from Kanye West, who Kardashian filed for divorce from after nearly seven years of marriage. After a lengthy legal process, West and Kardshian finally settled their divorce in late 2022. The star of The Kardashians (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription) hasn’t spoken too much about the rapper since their split. She did recently, however, talk about the tough aspects of motherhood, especially as she seeks to raise the four kids that she and West share.
More to come...
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.