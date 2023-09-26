Rumors Are Swirling Savannah Chrisley's Dating A Man Who Was Subject Of Murder-For-Hire Plot

Savannah Chrisley returned to television recently as part of the cast of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2, but the most buzzworthy news about the longtime reality star concerns alleged details about her dating life rather than everything that happened in the Special Forces premiere. Rumor has it that Chrisley is dating a man who was the subject of a murder-for-hire plot not too long ago and keeping it private for some key reasons. Here's what has been confirmed and claimed about her rumored relationship with former football player Robert Shiver, whose wife allegedly hired a hitman to kill him.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum appeared on the podcast of former Bachelor star Nick Viall, called The Viall Files, where she attempted to sidestep questions about her new love interest. After dropping clues – including correcting Viall on the correct pronunciation of Robert Shiver's last name – she finally dropped some details, saying that they'd met after she DMed him on Instagram after finding out about him via headlines. She also said that they're "friends" who are "getting to know each other," describing him as a "really sweet human being." According to Chrisley, its "very, very new."

That's as much as the reality star confirmed herself on the podcast, but DailyMail.com cites a source with some further claims about Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver. The source, said to be close to the Chrisley family, alleges that she and Shiver started their romance after his ex-wife Lindsay Shiver was arrested for the alleged hiring of a hitman to kill her former husband. She was arrested back in August, which tracks with the source's claim that Chrisley and Robert Shiver have been dating for several weeks. The source said this about the situation:

Savannah has been seeing Robert for a [while] and didn't want to say anything because she was not sure it was going to work. She was afraid it would turn out like her failed relationships. But there is one main reason her past relationships didn't work - she only dated men who were with her for her fame, not for her.

The person, who remained anonymous, said that Savannah Chrisley is "showing a man who she is without the money and fame" and is with "someone who is with her for her." Reasons for her changing are said to include her parents going to prison and her stepping up to take custody of her teenage brother Grayson and niece Chloe.

While it remains to be seen if and when Savannah Chrisley will officially divulge more about her relationship with Robert Shiver beyond what she mentioned via Nick Viall's podcast, she is back on television for Fox's Special Forces and attached to a new unscripted series that will center on the rest of the Chrisley family while parents Todd and Julie are in prison. Todd Chrisley reportedly supports his kids' pursuing a new show, and the two parents could actually be involved as well despite their stints in prison.

For now, you can find Savannah Chrisley on Fox on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET in the 2023 TV schedule in episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and episodes of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.