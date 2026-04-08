Forget The Red Swimsuit: Right Before Baywatch Started Filming, Brooks Nader Wore An Outfit Made Of Bubbles

Brooks Nader has gone from modeling to reality TV star to actress after being added to the new Baywatch reboot. The show is already filming (hopefully for the 2026 TV schedule), and the Baywatch cast also includes other actors and influencers. Of course, they are all donning the iconic red swimsuit as they save lives on the beach, but you can forget swimsuits right now. Right before filming, Nader decided to wear an outfit made of bubbles!

Just before production began last month on the reboot, Nader and her sisters, Grace, Sarah, and Mary, were seen strutting along the sidewalk in New York City for the soap company Jukebox, and they weren’t wearing just any normal outfits. Their outfits were bubble-inspired, and they are definitely making it work (and werk):

(Image credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images for Jukebox)

As much as I love seeing Nader in the red swimsuit while filming Baywatch, I do really love the bubble outfit because it’s something so different from what you'd usually see out on the streets. Of course, it’s not for everyday wear. She's promoting soap in this case, but regardless of the reason, all four of the Nader sisters are absolutely killing it. It makes me wish I could pull off something like that, but I will just have to once again live vicariously through celebs.

Article continues below

A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) A photo posted by on

That being said, even though the bubble outfits are pretty great, I am also a bit partial to the red swimsuit because it’s so iconic. You can’t have Baywatch without it. Luckily, She’s also been doing a lot to prep for Baywatch, and has pointed out that her character, Selene, is similar to her when it comes to personality. Perhaps the same can be said for the outfits as well.

Meanwhile, the Baywatch cast has been getting their beach bearings while filming. A lot of photos have been leaked from the set of everyone running and jumping on the sand and in the water, while wearing the red swimsuits. At this point, it’s hard to tell how the show will really go because all we have to go off of are unofficial behind-the-scenes photos. That might just be enough to get people to tune in once it eventually premieres, though, since they’re probably curious.

Fox has not yet announced a premiere date for the Baywatch reboot, but as filming continues, it shouldn’t be long until more details are released. It can be assumed that more photos from filming will be released, getting fans even more curious and excited for what’s to come. Maybe there will even be more bubble-inspired outfits from Nader, whether for a campaign or something else.