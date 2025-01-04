Sabrina Carpenter Had A Funny But Unexpected New Year’s Resolution That Made Me Laugh Out Loud

It's a new year, which means new resolutions, and Sabrina Carpenter has officially shared hers. Coming off a massive 2024 that included incredible and cheeky projects like her album Short 'n Sweet and her hilarious Netflix Christmas Special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, the pop star let her sense of humor shine. She did that with her New Year's resolutions too, and it's so unexpected and funny it actually made me laugh out loud.

The ”Taste” singer took to her Instagram to share photos from what seems to be a snowy New Year’s trip with friends, which even included a Hello Kitty snowsuit. Along with the series of photos, Carpenter revealed what her resolution for 2025 is, and even though it’s certainly unexpected and hilarious, it’s actually quite on brand for her, and I wouldn’t expect anything less:

new year’s resolution no more dick jokes it’s gonna be really hard

Carpenter is known for being pretty NSFW. Between the positions for her song “Juno,” arresting people at concerts with fuzzy pink handcuffs, and colorful lyrics, she's made humorous innuendo part of her brand. However, according to this, she wants to take it down a notch in 2025. But since she still made a joke in her post, she's probably not taking this all that seriously. The pop star loves a dirty joke, and she's about to embark on the next leg of her Short 'n Sweet tour, so I imagine that the dick jokes won't be gone for long.

Meanwhile, it will be tough for Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 to match her 2024. Last year saw her skyrocket to new heights after opening up for Taylor Swift during some of the international dates of her Eras Tour, later joining her for a surprise song session in NOLA. Her single “Espresso” went viral after being released in April, and she got to perform it during her stint as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s Season 49 finale. She then went on her own tour for her album Short n’ Sweet, which saw plenty of A-listers showing their support, such as Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, and SNL’s Domingo, AKA Marcello Hernandez.

It hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows and heart-shaped toilets for Carpenter, though, as she split from actor Barry Keoghan toward the end of the year.

However, overall, she seems to be thriving and hopeful as we roll into 2025. Now, the question is: Can she actually stick to her resolution?

Resolutions are certainly hard to maintain, and not everyone sticks to them, no matter how easy they may be. So, fans will just have to wait and see whether Carpenter sticks to hers. However, as I mentioned, she is embarking on the international leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour in March, so we'll quickly find out if she stays away from the dirty jokes or if she's going to continue with that cheeky humor we know and love her for.