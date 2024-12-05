TikTok Is Suggesting Some Wild New Positions For Sabrina Carpenter's Juno, And Some Of These Videos Are Outta Control

There’s no denying it. Sabrina Carpenter is a certified pop star, and like her good friend Taylor Swift , she knows how to put on a show. The “Espresso” singer is currently on her Short n’ Sweet Tour. While it doesn't include the viral “Nonsense” outros she did last year, it does feature new traditions, like the "Juno" poses, that are causing fun reactions online.

Along with handing out a pair of fuzzy handcuffs to a surprise fan or celebrity guest, like Domingo from SNL, before singing “Juno,” Carpenter also strikes a new sexy pose in the middle of the song right after she sings: “Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?” Now, there's a new trend surrounding this moment.

However, before we get to the videos fans are marking, take a look at what the "Good Graces" singer does first. I think my favorite example so far was from Nashville, since it was on theme:

The “Taste” songstress has gotten pretty creative given she has only repeated a few positions, and the tour is only half over. Naturally, fans have been recording this specific moment of each show, and posting their clips to TikTok, where they usually go viral. So, in a not-so-shocking turn of events, the internet has taken it upon itself to help Carpenter come up with new positions she can showcase. However, I have to admit, some of these suggestions are getting out of control.

For example, this one from @emswizzlee on TikTok is a great example of flexibility the general population does not possess:

In this next video, @haileydzurko clearly got bored while studying for finals, and decided to give the “Bed Chem” singer several options. Half of these could probably work, while the other half are just straight-up gymnastics. Props to her for making them all suggestive enough though:

Meanwhile, @georgia_wiggins decided to go the meme route, mimicking a photo of Willem Dafoe. Now, I need this trend to evolve into only mimicking memes and silly photos of celebrities.

Then there are some that are so wildly out there that I don’t understand the bit they are trying to do, like this one from @janeymae_. Honestly, it's so absurd and silly that it works, even if I don’t understand the joke, so, well done:

As crazy as these are, I do find them amusing, and I love any trend that isn’t taken seriously. My favorite thing is knowing the pop star herself is aware of these, because she is not afraid to hit that repost button.

Thank goodness she’s an artist with a sense of humor and just does what she wants, despite backlash for the sometimes sexual nature of her music and performances, because moments like these are what make her amazing.

That being said, we won’t be seeing new positions from the “Feather” singer anytime soon, as she is taking a break before starting the European leg of the tour in March. However, that also means there is plenty of time to save a bunch of those TikToks for inspiration.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait that long for more Sabrina content, as the pop star has an upcoming holiday special , scheduled to stream on Netflix this Friday, December 6. The variety type special will feature duets with artists such as Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, and Tyla, as well as a number of other celebrity guest appearances. So, make sure your Netflix subscription is active and ready.

Given she also has a Christmas version of her song “Nonsense” we can almost guarantee a one-time return to the specialized outro bit that she has since forgone with this new tour. I’m also secretly hoping we see both “Juno” tour trends too, and I would love to see TikTok’s holiday-themed guesses for positions because the options are endless. The real question is though, who will she be gifting a pair of fuzzy handcuffs to…