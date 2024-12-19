Sabrina Carpenter's Not All Rainbows, And Butterflies, And Heart-Shaped Toilets After Barry Keoghan Split: A 'Big Fat Lie, I Think'

Sabrina Carpenter has a song all about how it’s “Slim Pickins” out there, and it seems that she still believes that to be true. Following her breakup with Barry Keoghan , the pop star noted that during a concert, saying that the idea of there being plenty of fish in the sea is a “big fat lie, I think.”

Many songs on Carpenter’s hit album Short ‘n Sweet aren’t exactly optimistic about love. However, she was in a relationship with the actor when it came out, and it seemed like she was extremely happy. Well, now, they’re broken up, and the pop star was seen lamenting about the lack of good dating options at The Ally Coalition talent show at the NYU Skirball Theatre.

Taking the stage with Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers to sing her song “Slim Pickins” – a track they wrote together – Carpenter noted that the song was written as a response to the phrase “plenty of fish in the sea.” She said she wasn’t feeling great about that these days, and as she talked about the notion she told the crowd the following (via Us Weekly ):

…big fat lie, I think.

Adding to this comment that proves it’s not all rainbows, butterflies and heart-shaped toilets for Carpenter, she did joke that her song about this topic is more “pessimistic” than her personal outlook on things.

These comments come not long after news broke that the “Esspresso” singer and the Saltburn actor had called it quits.

The two were together for almost a year, and throughout 2024, they were seen quite a bit together. Keoghan supported Carpenter at Coachella and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. He also was in her “Please, Please, Please” music video, appearing in handcuffs and near the singer as she sang about not wanting to be embarrassed or have her ego taken down because of a relationship.

Now, the two have gone their separate ways. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the breakup allegedly happened because they got busy and spending so much time apart was difficult. The insider claimed:

It’s been challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot. Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding.

Other than Keoghan posting about deleting his social media – which didn’t include a direct reference to his ex – the two haven’t really commented on what happened to their relationship. However, based on Carpenter’s most recent statement about the dating game, she thinks that it is indeed “Slim Pickins” out there.

While she seemingly might not be optimistic about love at the moment, her career is something to get excited about, because it’s exploded. Her album is a certified hit, she’s been performing and appearing all over the place, and she even has a hilarious Christmas special ( A Nonsense Christmas ) that is available with a Netflix subscription .

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin actor’s career is thriving too, as he’ll appear in the Peaky Blinders film – which will likely be on the 2025 movie schedule – and has a handful of other projects in the works.

So, while they both might be worried that they’ll “end this life alone,” they are thriving professionally. And as we learn more about their personal lives and their outlook on the world of dating, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.