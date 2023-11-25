A Swiftie Pointed Out How Sabrina Carpenter's Rainbow Eras Tour Look Resembled One Of Taylor Swift's Iconic Reputation Tour Outfits, Now I Need The Re-Release

My fellow Swiftie clowns, it’s time to start theorizing again! That’s because Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter recently rocked a rainbow outfit that is suspiciously similar to a fit from the headliner’s Reputation Tour. Now, I can only think about the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) , and I need it now.

This realization came when @trendyandspendy pointed the resemblance out on TikTok. She posted a photo of Carpenter wearing her rainbow matching set at the first show in São Paulo, Brazil, and followed that up with a picture of Swift dancing during the Reputation tour in a rainbow dress. Let’s just say her shocked look mirrored mine. At first, I was just in awe of Swift’s opener, and her fun colorful look, which you can see for yourself in this photo from her Instagram story:

(Image credit: Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram)

However, then, the realization hit me too. As you can see, the “Nonsense” singer rocked a stunning black two-piece set that was covered in stripes of super colorful pink, blue, orange and yellow gems. The sparkling look is giving “Bejeweled” for sure. However, it’s also radiating big Reputation vibes.

Now, take a look at Swift’s rainbow mini dress that she wore during the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Do you see the resemblance? I certainly do. Honestly, considering how Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects are almost always hinted at long before their releases, and sometimes her famous pals are in on the plan, it wouldn’t shock me if this was intentional.

Take the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) for example. Swift used her music videos, like “Karma,” to hint at the album's announcement . Then, at the Eras Tour, HAIM spoke about opening for Swift during the original `1989 tour days before Taylor's Version was announced. The “Delicate” singer then wore multiple new blue outfits before letting everyone know that her fifth album would be re-released very soon.

We’ve been getting hints about Reputation (Taylor’s Version) for months now. The “Karma” video also alluded to this album’s re-release. Also, Taylor’s Version of “Delicate” was used in The Summer I Turned Pretty and Wilderness debuted her version of “Look What You Made Me Do.” Based on the unique Easter eggs we’ve gotten about this project’s inevitable release, it seems like Carpenter could have also been dropping a hint with her lovely sparkly rainbow set.

Whether Sabrina Carpenter was using her outfit to pay homage to the Eras Tour frontwoman or not, it has me thinking a whole lot about Reputation (Taylor’s Version), and I think we all need to be on guard for its eventual announcement.