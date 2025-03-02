Sabrina Carpenter Went Full Red Lingerie For Her Brit Awards Performance, But I'm Even More Obsessed With Her Pink Princess Ballgown
Please Please Please keep bringing these stunning looks!
Sabrina Carpenter is never afraid to show her sexy side, whether she’s getting flirty over Jenna Ortega’s SNL50 look, suggesting freaky sex positions in “Juno” or flaunting skimpy lace numbers for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. She was at it again Saturday for her 2025 Brit Awards performance, but even more than the red lingerie, I couldn’t take my eyes off the pink princess gown she wore on the red carpet.
Sabrina Carpenter Strips Down To Bra And Garter Belt For Performance
The Grammy winner performed a mashup of her hits “Espresso” and “Bed Chem” at the Brit Awards on March 1 in London. The Short n’ Sweet artist took the stage in a sparkling red majorette jacket and hot pants as she danced around people dressed as London Guards. She then disrobed to reveal a red tulle top and ultimately was left performing her dirty ditties in a bra, garter belt and fishnet stockings, which you can see below:
The lingerie was provided by Victoria’s Secret, as Sabrina Carpenter danced on a giant pink bed, looking every bit the bombshell with her signature blonde waves falling behind her back. This wasn’t even the only drool-worthy appearance she made either, as it followed an impressive red carpet showing.
Sabrina Carpenter Is Pretty In Pink On Brit Awards Red Carpet
I’ve already mentioned the singer’s long, blonde hair, so anytime Sabrina Carpenter adorns a pink dress, it’s hard to not immediately think of Barbie. However, her look at the Brit Awards as she walked the red carpet was probably more Disney princess than Barbiecore, and it was definitely one of the top looks of the night. See for yourself:
Marie Claire reports that Sabrina Carpenter was wearing Alexander McQueen, as the ruffled pink was a complex mix of sequins, tassels, ruching and silver embroidery, all coming together at her cinched waist and falling into a long gossamer train.
The dress was giving a bit of Wild West, as she wouldn’t have necessarily looked out of place in a saloon (other than being overdressed) but, overall, the McQueen turned our queen into a princess, especially with the gorgeous diamond chain necklace and middle finger ring.
Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t miss when it comes to celebrity fashion, as she perfected the Old Hollywood look at the MTV Video Music Awards in a white sequined Bob Mackie earlier this year and dropped jaws in golden chainmail at Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood Party in August.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s fun to see Sabrina Carpenter keeping Barbiecore alive (with some help from a sublimely delicate look from Nicole Kidman), while still keeping the skimpier looks on stage that nobody can seem to take their eyes off of. Whether scantily clad or fully covered, I am obsessed and just can’t wait to see what look she shows up in next.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
SNL Called In Mike Myers To Play Elon Musk, But It's The T-Shirt He Wore During The Goodbyes That Has Everyone Talking
‘I Might Have Been Talking ‘S**t’: Weeks After Chase Chrisley Was Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Bar Manager, He Shared His Take On What Happened