Sabrina Carpenter Went Full Red Lingerie For Her Brit Awards Performance, But I'm Even More Obsessed With Her Pink Princess Ballgown

Sabrina Carpenter is never afraid to show her sexy side, whether she’s getting flirty over Jenna Ortega’s SNL50 look, suggesting freaky sex positions in “Juno” or flaunting skimpy lace numbers for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. She was at it again Saturday for her 2025 Brit Awards performance, but even more than the red lingerie, I couldn’t take my eyes off the pink princess gown she wore on the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter Strips Down To Bra And Garter Belt For Performance

The Grammy winner performed a mashup of her hits “Espresso” and “Bed Chem” at the Brit Awards on March 1 in London. The Short n’ Sweet artist took the stage in a sparkling red majorette jacket and hot pants as she danced around people dressed as London Guards. She then disrobed to reveal a red tulle top and ultimately was left performing her dirty ditties in a bra, garter belt and fishnet stockings, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/Redferns/Getty Images)

The lingerie was provided by Victoria’s Secret, as Sabrina Carpenter danced on a giant pink bed, looking every bit the bombshell with her signature blonde waves falling behind her back. This wasn’t even the only drool-worthy appearance she made either, as it followed an impressive red carpet showing.

Sabrina Carpenter Is Pretty In Pink On Brit Awards Red Carpet

I’ve already mentioned the singer’s long, blonde hair, so anytime Sabrina Carpenter adorns a pink dress, it’s hard to not immediately think of Barbie. However, her look at the Brit Awards as she walked the red carpet was probably more Disney princess than Barbiecore, and it was definitely one of the top looks of the night. See for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Marie Claire reports that Sabrina Carpenter was wearing Alexander McQueen, as the ruffled pink was a complex mix of sequins, tassels, ruching and silver embroidery, all coming together at her cinched waist and falling into a long gossamer train.

The dress was giving a bit of Wild West, as she wouldn’t have necessarily looked out of place in a saloon (other than being overdressed) but, overall, the McQueen turned our queen into a princess, especially with the gorgeous diamond chain necklace and middle finger ring.

Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t miss when it comes to celebrity fashion, as she perfected the Old Hollywood look at the MTV Video Music Awards in a white sequined Bob Mackie earlier this year and dropped jaws in golden chainmail at Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood Party in August.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s fun to see Sabrina Carpenter keeping Barbiecore alive (with some help from a sublimely delicate look from Nicole Kidman), while still keeping the skimpier looks on stage that nobody can seem to take their eyes off of. Whether scantily clad or fully covered, I am obsessed and just can’t wait to see what look she shows up in next.