Forget The Little Black Dress, Sabrina Carpenter Just Flipped The Script In Pink (And It’s Giving Barbiecore)

As Sabrina Carpenter says, she leaves quite an impression, “five feet to be exact,” and this time she’s doing just that in a marvelous bright pink mini dress. So, move over little black dress, the Short ‘n Sweet artist is making her mark in a colorful fashion moment that is giving Barbiecore in the best way.

Now, while a little black dress is a staple in just about every gal’s closet, a little pink one should be too. Sabrina Carpenter and her stylist proved that with the jaw-dropping look they created for the W Magazine Best Performances Party. Perfectly showing off the outfit against a pinky backdrop, the pop star’s stylist, Jared Ellner posted these stunning photos of her in a mini Vivienne Westwood dress, take a look:

A post shared by jared ellner (@jaredellner) A photo posted by on

As I mentioned, the gorgeous minidress is by Vivienne Westwood and those opulent diamonds are by Azature. She also went for more neutral makeup to balance out the bright dress, and her hair features those voluminous curls the "Nonsense" singer has made part of her signature style.

Honestly, this entire outfit is giving Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.” However, the look doesn't just play into the Old Hollywood vibe Carpenter loves, it also 100% fits into the Barbiecore trend that took over 2023 and continues to pop up time and time again.

As I mentioned, even though Margot Robbie’s epic Barbie press tour that was full of doll-inspired pink dresses ended a year ago, the trend is still going strong. Celebs like Blake Lively rocked Barbiecore in 2024, and the “Espresso” singer is bringing it into the new year. Fans picked up on that too, as @becauseilikedbrina aptly commented on her stylist’s post:

HI BARBIE

Clearly, we all love this for her, and Barbiecore is a perfect trend for the "Please Please Please" singer, considering she has always loved a full-glam moment and she actually looks like a Polly Pocket.

From the white flowy mini dress she wore when she surprised Swifties by performing a surprise song with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour to the cute corset bodysuits she’s been wearing during her Short ‘n Sweet tour, Carpenter has established a distinct and fun style. Even during the “Taste” singer’s hilarious A Nonsense Christmas special (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription by the way), she rocked some gorgeous, vintage-inspired chic outfits that screamed Old Hollywood glam with a pinch of cheekiness.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s the energy she was giving with this Vivienne Westwood dress too, and it fits her and her vibe perfectly.

Now, as we move further into 2025, and Sabrina Carpenter kicks off the international leg of her tour, I can’t wait to see what other fun fashion surprises she and Ellner have up their sleeves. They capitalize on modern and vintage trends so well, and I desperately need more epic Barbiecore mini moments like this one.