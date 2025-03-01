Nicole Kidman's Woman Of The Year Dress Brings Back Barbiecore In The Most Delicate Way (And I'm Obsessed)

We are in the thick of awards season, and the celebs are pulling out all the stops when it comes to red carpet looks. It feels like there's a new showstopper at every event, and Nicole Kidman seems to attract the spotlight whenever she makes an appearance. For example, her latest look for Time Magazine’s Women of the Year celebration is absolutely breathtaking, and she seems to be bringing back some of the Barbiecore magic from 2023.

Almost two years ago, the Barbie movie ignited a flood of pink on the red carpets . It wasn’t just Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling; it seemed like every young starlet and acting legend was rocking the pink and giving some love to the girly, flirty color that actually seems to look great on everyone.

This awards season has seen more of a trend of muted colors, with blacks, whites, and beige being all the rage. Kidman, on the other hand, who is a fashion icon in her own right, recently combined the two trends, as she stepped out in a stunning custom baby pink Chloé gown. You can see the look from her Instagram below:

I’m actually obsessed with this look. Not only does it feel like a marriage of two trends, but it perfectly suits both the event and the movie Kidman is receiving the most attention for this year, Babygirl.

The delicate, flounced lace skirt with the dainty bodice is so youthful. The design also feels partially inspired by vintage lingerie and slip dresses, which gives it a bit of sex appeal. Her gorgeous skin tone and loose blonde hair bring the whole look together, making it look so ethereal. Kidman also dressed up the look with a classic pair of Christian Louboutin heels and styled it with La Marquise Jewellery.

It's hard to pick a favorite Kidman look from this awards cycle. Her backless silver Balenciaga dress for the 2025 Golden Globes was absolutely breathtaking, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. Also, the metal corset dress by Loewe that she wore to the Palm Springs International Film Festival was so unique and cool, and not many people could’ve pulled it off.

It’s tough competition, but I think this pink look takes the cake for me. The whimsy and the color are just so stunning, and the Moulin Rouge star looks effortlessly chic.

Trends come and go. Sometimes see-through lace is all the rage, sometimes it’s Brat lime green, and sometimes it’s bright pink, inspired by a major Hollywood blockbuster. However, the real sign of style is when you can acknowledge trends and still infuse your own sense of style into your wardrobe. Kidman has been doing that for decades, and this pink Chloé look is no exception. It’s her ability to balance what’s trendy and what's classic that makes her style so timeless, and it's why she never fails to look incredible.