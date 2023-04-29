Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Sweet Video Made Up Of Throwbacks With Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are the ultimate couple's goals. They’re an example of a couple who co-starred in movies together while dating in real-life when they played Fred and Daphne in the Scooby Doo films, and they're the cutest. To prove this fact once again, and to commemorate the decades these lovebirds have spent together, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress made a sweet throwback video filled with cute photos of her and her husband together.

It’s always a breath of fresh air to see a Hollywood couple still together after so many years together. Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. have known each other since 1997, where they met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer, however, they didn't start dating until 2000. On Instagram, the Wolf Pack actress took it upon herself to post a cute throwback video that featured a photo collage of her and her hubby looking all chummy year after year. Take a look at this nostalgia-filled video below:

As you can see, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s video is to the tune of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” It's the "Perfect" song for the video, pardon the pun, because as the lyrics start out with “We were just kids when we fell in love,” she and Freddie Prinze Jr. were young actors when they met, and they got married in their early 20s. We see photos of them from around the time they tied the knot in 2002 to right now. The Buffy alum has uploaded sweet anniversary posts before, however, this time, she admitted she didn’t make the video as a sweet anniversary post or for a birthday, but just for the sake of commemoration.

Many comments felt the need to share that these two clearly don’t age, and lamented about how much they want what this Scooby Doo couple has. Even Michelle Trachtenberg, who was part of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast , said she felt like she'd been there throughout this couple’s journey the whole time. This makes sense as she started playing Buffy’s sister Dawn Summers starting in 2000. So, the time she started on the show had her seeing Gellar and Prinze Jr. as a couple. Talk about all the nostalgic feels!

How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. fell in love truly is a magical story. During their time as friends on the set of their iconic horror film, the She’s All That actor acted as the actress's “chauffeur” around the time of that movie to take her to Wilmington. For each 55-minute car ride, they were getting to know each other better and better. Then, the two and another friend were all supposed to go to dinner together until the friend they were meeting bailed. So, that just left these two together, and Prinze Jr. discovered the undeniable chemistry he had with her and her impressive appetite compared to other Hollywood girls. Before you know it, they got married in 2002 and had two kids together.

It’s the cutest thing for Sarah Michelle Gellar to make that throwback video for Freddie Prinze Jr. to show the love she has for her husband without a special occasion to make that happen. After all, every day you spend with your spouse should be momentous.