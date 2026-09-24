Colin Jost Trolled Scarlett Johansson Over His Ferry Boat Venture (But We Know How She Feels)

Colin Jost made a very unexpected purchase several years ago, and it’s become quite a topic of conversation. In 2022, he and fellow SNL veteran Pete Davidson bought a Staten Island ferry, which was in rough shape when they got their hands on it. That big buy sparked reactions from social media users, who joked about the pair making a seemingly bad investment. Not only that, but Jost’s own wife, Scarlett Johansson (understandably) trolled the pair over the ferry. With things turning around, though, Jost turned the tables.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jost and Davidson had landed a major gig for their ferry, as it was revealed that they’d teamed up with Snapple to turn the boat into a comedy club. The Snapple Island Ferry Comedy Show proved to be quite an event and showcased the talents of several comedians. It would seem that Jost and Davidson are now doing a victory lap of sorts due to the club’s success. Both recently spoke about it with People, during which Jost shared some cheeky thoughts about his spouse:

She’s very supportive from a distance. I mean, I wouldn’t say she’s an active investor. She would love to retire on this ferry, you know? If that’s what puts her over the edge, I’m hopeful.

It’s easy to sense the sheer sarcasm emanating from the Weekend Update co-host’s sentiments, and I’m chuckling just reading them. What this all amounts to is sheer vindication following years of trolling from the Marvel Cinematic Universe star and others. Even fellow SNL star Sarah Sherman took a shot at her co-star’s boat. Considering all of this, I’d argue that Jost and Davidson deserve a moment to revel in the success of their recent business venture, though there’s something else I should mention.

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While I am happy to see that the two comics’ investment is finally paying off, I can still understand Johansson’s trepidation about the ferry. Jost revealed that after he and Davidson bought it, he texted the Her star to inform her of the purchase. When he messaged that “Guess what? We own a ferry now,” Johansson simply responded by saying, “We?” From there, Johansson provided updates on the then-decommissioned vessel, which Jost, Davidson and their partner, Paul Italia, paid about $280,000 for.

Some may think Johansson was overreacting a bit but, in all honesty, that’s a lot of money to put down for an old ferry. With that, I’d argue that the light ribbing from the Marriage Story wasn’t exactly unwarranted. Still, it’s a good thing that everything has seemingly worked out for the best on the ferry front.

Now, what I’m wondering is what Colin Jost and Pete Davidson will do with the ferry next. I’d imagine the lively pair could find some creative business ventures to jump into. Personally, I’d love to see them try something that involves fine dining and other forms of entertainment. Whatever the case, I wish them well, and I truly believe Scarlett Johansson really does as well. She’ll just be supportive from a distance.

Be sure to catch Jost working his day (or night?) job when Saturday Night Live returns for its 52nd season this Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET amid the 2026 TV schedule.