I have watched enough seasons of Survivor to understand the game and have opinions, but not enough to drop Survivor lore. Therefore, I care about the show. It just doesn’t have some of the same dedication and loyalty from me as other reality TV shows. This may be why 2-hour episodes seem like another one of Survivor’s problems.

The last thing Survivor needs is 2-hour episodes.

(Image credit: CBS)

I Worry The Extra Time Won't Be Used Well

From years of watching Big Brother, which you can also do with my Paramount+ subscription, I have seen what happens when a reality TV show has far more time than it needs: it misuses it. I don’t want to endure that with Survivor. It doesn’t need an extra 30 minutes. Nothing good can come out of that. We will likely get more fluff and filler, and things that don’t move the story along. More time doesn’t mean a show will effectively use it. We won’t get a season’s maximum potential with more time.

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Additionally, Big Brother and similar shows aren’t the only ones to waste the extra time. Netflix reality TV shows play fast and loose with the runtimes. Sometimes the Netflix reality TV shows benefit from a few extra minutes. Other times it feels excessive and boring. I haven't been convinced any reality TV show needs two-hour episodes.

Survivor has worked out earlier issues with the 90-minute format; it doesn’t need to figure out 2 hours.

In the last few seasons, Survivor made some infuriating, questionable choices, so I don’t trust the show to make the best decisions with 2-hour episodes.

(Image credit: CBS)

I'd Rather See A New Show Or Another Classic Reality TV Program Paired With Survivor

When Paramount+ announced a plan to lean more into reality TV, I expected more reality TV. They have announced a few new shows, but not nearly as many or as promising as expected. They have five TV shows under the Paramount+ banner that they could capitalize on with spin-offs. I will always scream to bring Big Brother: Over the Top and Big Brother: Reindeer Games back, but I am open to other ideas to expand that franchise, along with Survivor, The Amazing Race, The Challenge, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

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Instead of giving Survivor 2 hours, pair it with a new Survivor spin-off show to retain some of those viewers. Additionally, I actually prefer watching Survivor with The Amazing Race or another staple CBS reality TV show. I don’t just want a night of only Survivor. Now could be the perfect time to test out a shorter season of Big Brother with Survivor. Create a mini-Big Brother: All Stars spin-off series that only lasts for 30 days, similar to Survivor's length. This could bring in more viewers for each show.

(Image credit: CBS/ Paramount/ Survivor)

I Don't Want 2 Hour Reality TV Show Episodes To Become The Norm

I will gladly watch a three-hour movie (not gladly, but I will do it), but a TV show is pushing it with 2-hour episodes. If Survivor starts doing that, what’s to stop Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and some other reality TV shows?

I personally would be living a nightmare. We have to start limiting how many contestant packages we must see per episode. Change can be good, but this feels like another unnecessary update to the game and viewing.