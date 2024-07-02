‘Will Be Icing The Hooha Tonight’: See Chrissy Teigen Zipline With Her Kids In Fun Vacation Videos

If there’s one thing that we can count on, it’s that model/mogul Chrissy Teigen will be pretty honest about nearly every aspect of her life while online. Over the years, she’s been open about everything from her unflattering photos and her flash-revealed boob lift scars , to even more personal and difficult things like not getting too excited early in her sobriety journey and how hurtful it was to be asked if she was pregnant when she wasn’t yet. So, it should be of little surprise to basically everyone that we can now watch the mom of four zipline with her kids as she talks about “icing” her “hooha” after the outing.

What Did Chrissy Teigen Say About ‘Icing The Hooha’ After Ziplining With Her Kids?

I think it’s probably safe to say that one of the reasons that so many people love Chrissy Teigen is because the supermodel, cookbook author and other half to EGOT-winning singer/songwriter John Legend is both gorgeous and gorgeously unfiltered when it comes to sharing her many thoughts, triumphs and tribulations. She seems unafraid to just say the damn thing, and that includes when it comes to her vacation time with her kids and husband. The celeb with a famously mispronounced name recently went ziplining with her family, and, well, Teigen may have made a slight fashion error when getting ready. Take a look!

This does actually look sorta fun, doesn’t it? And that’s coming from someone who would never dare go up so high without as much solid ground (or an airplane) under her feet as possible. Honestly, if it weren’t for Ms. Teigen’s revealing caption, I doubt that anyone would have thought much about the harness one has to wear in order to not fall to one’s untimely death when ziplining, because she looks so happy to be on this adventure.

However, provide a revealing caption she did, so now we all know that putting on a harness to zipline is ill-advised while wearing denim, particularly of the “daisy dukes” variety, because that rather tough fabric plus harness activity seems to equal too much foreign matter getting all up in one’s personal business and causing some unfortunate side effects. As she noted:

one tip: try not to wear denim daisy dukes. seems obvious I know but I didn’t think I’d actually do it! will be icing the hooha tonight 🤍

OK! I can’t help but wonder if a silver heart specifically signals “hooha trouble,” but, you know what? I’m not gonna Google it. I don’t need to know that badly.

It’s also worth pointing out that the fashionable, sheer chain mail-loving lady (oooh, I bet wearing chain mail to zipline might land you in the hospital…) didn’t just take a couple of trips along that incredibly lengthy line. No. She took 10! I simply cannot imagine the chafing/pain, but this is the kind of thing that parents go through for their children that kids aren’t grateful for until they’re much older, I suppose.

Well, Chrissy, I hope your ice-cold hooha is recovering nicely. You need her!