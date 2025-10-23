Things Have Gotten So Wild With Bad Bunny Super Bowl Backlash, The NFL Commissioner Actually Had To Weigh In
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks out on the Bad Bunny controversy.
The NFL season has only just begun, and yet a great deal of focus is already on how it will end. We have no idea what teams will play in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara CA, but we do know who will perform at halftime. And that decision has generated a lot of controversy.
The decision to have Bad Bunny put on the Super Bowl halftime show has generated significant backlash, including a petition to replace him with country singer George Strait. The topic of the halftime show has now gone all the way up to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who, in a press conference (via NFL.com), addressed the controversy, saying that backlash is actually nothing new. He explained…
While the NFL only has teams in the United States, the game has grown in popularity across the world, leading to regular games played outside the U.S. and a growing global audience. As Goodell says, with an audience that large, it’s going to be impossible to please every single viewer.
Goodell isn’t the biggest name to speak out on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show. The President of the United States added his voice to the criticism, calling the decision “crazy” while also claiming he had no idea who Bad Bunny was. Goodell pointed out that while the President may not be up on popular music, the rest of the world knows Bad Bunny quite well, which was a big part of why he was chosen. The commissioner continued…
For many, the only negative to Bad Bunny doing the Super Bowl halftime is that it’s not Taylor Swift. Swift is one of the few recording artists with a global popularity on par with Bad Bunny right now, and those fans absolutely want to see her do the show, in large part because of the better-than-average odds that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, will also end up playing in the game.
While Goodell did not address any petitions to get Bad Bunny removed directly, it seems unlikely that there will be any reconsideration of this decision. While the backlash could certainly die down in the coming weeks, we can expect it will build back up in a few months as the Super Bowl itself gets closer.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.