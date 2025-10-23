David Spade Revealed A Wild Scheme A Famous Actor Uses To Hook Up With Women
Now we've all got the ick.
We all know there are some celebrities who are out there having a good time, and if they want to have a good time with other consenting adults (or ghosts), more power to them. People should be free to hook up without everyone being all up in their business, but now and again, a story comes out that’s so ridiculous that it needs to be commented on. This is one of those stories.
Davis Spade was recently on his podcast Fly On The Wall, the one he co-hosts with Dana Carvey, and the guest was Isla Fisher, who is starring in the upcoming Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. During the episode, she roasted him about how one time she tried to hook him up with one of her friends, and her friend later told Fisher he texted her and said, “I’ll pick you up at 4” without even introducing himself. He was a good sport about the roasting, but during the conversation, he mentioned he’s heard stories about another celeb who has a wild scheme for hooking up with women.
I’ll just let Spade explain it himself because it’s a total WTF.
Not surprisingly, both Dana Carvey and Isla Fisher were blown away by the story. Fisher called it “outrageously arrogant” and said she wants to know what the hit rate for something like that is. Carvey asked if the person was more or less famous than Nic Cage, and Spade said it was someone definitely less famous than Nic Cage, though it was clear from the context of the conversation that it was a well-known actor.
What I want to know is whether these women are supposed to respond in the group chat or respond in a side text. It seems like whoever is texting wants them to respond in the group chat, but that feels incredibly uncomfortable and awkward. Then again, maybe that’s the point of this entire scheme that is flush with exploited power dynamics and just general douchiness.
Also, of course, I want to know who it is, but I highly doubt it’ll ever come to light. Spade doesn’t seem like he’s sharing, and while it’s all kinds of weird and gives off the ick, it’s not illegal. So, I’ll just guess in my mind who I think it is and assume it’s that person forever. I suggest you do the same. Your only clues are he’s an actor who is less famous than Nic Cage (which is almost everyone) but clearly some level of famous and likely has at least friends or acquaintances in common with Spade.
