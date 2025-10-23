Alison Victoria Had Major Problems With A Sin City Rehab Contractor. Why She Doesn't 'Sugarcoat' During Conflicts
There are some good lessons here!
Anyone who spent five seasons watching Alison Victoria on Windy City Rehab knows that she’s incredibly unlikely to back down from a design challenge, and the same can be said when she has difficulty with the people she works with. Most of her early years on the series, in fact, were plagued with legal troubles and conflicts with her former business partner. When she moved on to the 2025 TV schedule show Sin City Rehab, she found herself clashing with a contractor, and has now opened up about why she refuses to back down from such battles.
Why Alison Victoria Confronted The Sin City Rehab Contractor
Alison Victoria has spent years as one of the most diehard Chicagoans on TV, so fans were probably surprised when the Windy City native left the city behind after selling her “dream” home for millions and following years of professional strife. She settled in Las Vegas, and her new series, Sin City Rehab, is showing Victoria as she rebuilds her business in the casino-filled locale that she called home in her late teens and early twenties.
The first two episodes of Season 1 showed the home design expert clash multiple times with the contractor (named Jeff) that one of her clients hired, which led to a tense meeting where he eventually told her, “I don’t want to work with you.” When discussing the conflict with People, Victoria said:
When she took on these particular clients, Jeff was already working on their home as the general contractor, and during a meeting with them when Victoria noted her new plans for their home, the couple made it clear that Jeff was already “tough” to deal with. Then, the HGTV star’s initial meeting with him was icy, at best, and it only got worse from there.
After a call with her clients revealed that Jeff called her designs “shit,” she had the meeting with him that dissolved their working relationship. Victoria continued:
“Put off” they may be, but at least no one can say that Victoria won’t fight for herself and her clients whenever she feels it’s necessary.
