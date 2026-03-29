‘It’s Doubt.’ Why Craig Melvin Is (Allegedly) Unhappy With Savannah Guthrie’s Emotional Today Interview

Savannah Guthrie recently got candid about the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy, during a multi-part conversation released this past week. The Today co-host was interviewed by longtime colleague and friend Hoda Kotb, during which Guthrie became emotional. Since the interview was released, much has been said about the insight Guthrie provided into her current feelings as well as her plans to return to her post in the near future. All the while, an insider is sharing claims about another colleague, Craig Melvin, allegedly being unhappy.

If this source is to be believed, Craig Melvin takes issue with Savannah Guthrie’s interview for one reason. The unnamed individual sharing that claim with Daily Mail suggests that Melvin is reportedly displeased over not being chosen to speak to Guthrie for that segment. Said source went on to share purported details regarding the reasoning for Melvin’s feelings:

Craig is absolutely devastated he didn't get that interview. He thought it was his moment with Savannah — and it never even came his way. He wasn't just passed over — he wasn't even asked. That's what really stings. Craig believed he'd earned that spot. He is the official co-host. So to be left out entirely feels like a major setback. There's a real sense of confusion. He doesn't understand why he wasn't given the opportunity. Hoda walked away from the seat. It's not fair.

Kotb served as co-anchor of Today alongside Guthrie and was named to that post in 2018. It was in the fall of 2024 that Kotb announced she’d be stepping down from her post to pursue other endeavors and spend more time with her children. Kotb’s last day on the job was January 10, 2025, and Melvin was ultimately selected to take over for her as co-host. More recently, though, Kotb returned to the studio to fill-in for Guthrie during her leave of absence.

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Neither officials from the morning show or NBC News have explained how Guthrie’s interviewer was selected. The insider also dropped further claims about Melvin’s supposed mindset:

He thought this was proof he was being taken seriously as a co-host. Now he's questioning that. The rug was pulled out from under him. He went from confident to uncertain overnight. It's not just disappointment — it's doubt,' one added. 'About his role, his standing, all of it. This has shaken him. There's growing concern behind the scenes. If he's not getting interviews like this, where does he really stand?

These claims should all be taken with a massive grain of salt, as no one from Today has verified those comments. On that note, a representative from the program reportedly shared these sentiments:

Craig was looped in and fully supportive of Savannah's interview with Hoda.

More on Savannah Guthrie (Image credit: Today) What Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Still Wants To Do Before Any Return On Today

Savannah Guthrie’s discussion with Hoda Kotb marked the first time she talked about the matter surrounding her mother in depth during a TV interview. During that conversation, Guthrie spoke about the first time she learned of her mother’s disappearance from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona on January 31, 2026. Additionally, Guthrie provided insight into the conversations she’s had with her siblings, who’ve appeared alongside her in videos in which they’ve attempted to appeal to their mother’s assumed captors.

The past few weeks has seen the rise of various reports regarding Savannah Guthrie’s comeback, which execs had allegedly been putting a lot of thought into. It’s since been confirmed that Guthrie will rejoin Craig Melvin and co on the air on Monday, April 6 amid the 2026 TV schedule. As for how she’s approaching her return, Guthrie said she would choose to exude “joy” while amongst her colleagues, who she also considers to be her “greater family.”