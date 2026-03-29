‘It’s Doubt.’ Why Craig Melvin Is (Allegedly) Unhappy With Savannah Guthrie’s Emotional Today Interview
The interview aired over the course of a few days.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Savannah Guthrie recently got candid about the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy, during a multi-part conversation released this past week. The Today co-host was interviewed by longtime colleague and friend Hoda Kotb, during which Guthrie became emotional. Since the interview was released, much has been said about the insight Guthrie provided into her current feelings as well as her plans to return to her post in the near future. All the while, an insider is sharing claims about another colleague, Craig Melvin, allegedly being unhappy.
If this source is to be believed, Craig Melvin takes issue with Savannah Guthrie’s interview for one reason. The unnamed individual sharing that claim with Daily Mail suggests that Melvin is reportedly displeased over not being chosen to speak to Guthrie for that segment. Said source went on to share purported details regarding the reasoning for Melvin’s feelings:
Kotb served as co-anchor of Today alongside Guthrie and was named to that post in 2018. It was in the fall of 2024 that Kotb announced she’d be stepping down from her post to pursue other endeavors and spend more time with her children. Kotb’s last day on the job was January 10, 2025, and Melvin was ultimately selected to take over for her as co-host. More recently, though, Kotb returned to the studio to fill-in for Guthrie during her leave of absence.Article continues below
Neither officials from the morning show or NBC News have explained how Guthrie’s interviewer was selected. The insider also dropped further claims about Melvin’s supposed mindset:
These claims should all be taken with a massive grain of salt, as no one from Today has verified those comments. On that note, a representative from the program reportedly shared these sentiments:
Savannah Guthrie’s discussion with Hoda Kotb marked the first time she talked about the matter surrounding her mother in depth during a TV interview. During that conversation, Guthrie spoke about the first time she learned of her mother’s disappearance from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona on January 31, 2026. Additionally, Guthrie provided insight into the conversations she’s had with her siblings, who’ve appeared alongside her in videos in which they’ve attempted to appeal to their mother’s assumed captors.
The past few weeks has seen the rise of various reports regarding Savannah Guthrie’s comeback, which execs had allegedly been putting a lot of thought into. It’s since been confirmed that Guthrie will rejoin Craig Melvin and co on the air on Monday, April 6 amid the 2026 TV schedule. As for how she’s approaching her return, Guthrie said she would choose to exude “joy” while amongst her colleagues, who she also considers to be her “greater family.”
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.