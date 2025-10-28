As Andy Richter Receives Birthday Love From DWTS, Emma Slater And More, He's Also Making An Appeal To Voting Viewers

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 has produced some very entertaining personalities, but few have arguably been as delightful as Andy Richter. The veteran comedian and actor has arguably charmed his way into the viewers’ hearts through his performances with pro partner Emma Slater. As Ritchter’s run on the show remains, he has another reason to celebrate, as he just reached his birthday. With that, he received love from Slater and more but, at the same time, he’s also sending a message to would-be DWTS voters.

Andy Richter turned 59 on October 28, and I can’t think of a more exciting way to mark another trip around the sun than with a performance on DWTS. The show does, after all, air tonight amid the 2025 TV schedule. Ahead of that, though, the long-running ABC program actually honored Richter’s special day. A celebratory birthday post was shared by Dancing with the Stars’ official Instagram account, and it features a photo of the Late Night alum as well as a sweet caption:

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars) A photo posted by on

Emma Slater also carved out some time to celebrate the guy she’s been making A+ rehearsal videos with as of late. When posting to IG herself, Slater shared a sweet photo filled with rehearsal clips as well as a slew of photos. She also included a complimentary caption. Check out Slater’s message as well as the comments from "sexiest man alive" Dylan Efron, Pasha Pashkov and more, who commented on DWTS’ post:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the GREATEST PARTNER I COULD EVER ASK FOR!!!!! - Emma Slater

Happy Bday!!!! - Dylan Efron

Happy Birthday Andy🥳🥳🥳 - Pasha Pashkov

Happy birthday!!! - Sasha Farber

Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend. - Carrie Ann Inaba

Happy Birthday KING! - Ezra Sosa

It’s so sweet to see Andy Richter receive such love on his birthday and, based on the comments he shared under both posts, he really seemed to appreciate the shoutouts. However, it would appear there’s something he’d love even more on his big day. Richter shared his own video on Instagram in which he directly addressed the fans. Not only did he tease the spooky-themed dance he and his partner have coming up, but he also implored fans to vote for him and Slater. Check out his message below:

A post shared by Andy Richter (@richtercommaandy) A photo posted by on

By the looks of it, Richter is certainly doing what he can to ensure that he remains on the program. He even conveniently jotted down the various voting periods for the various timezones across the U.S. Put simply, this is a man who isn’t looking to go home just yet, and I definitely appreciate his drive.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Anyone who's a fan of Dancing with the Stars should really consider signing up for Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Or go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

Throughout the competition, Richter has remained “hopeful” about his chance even making it far during the season. He’s also credited Emma Slater for using her online presence to help them rally voters. While Richter has become a fan favorite in some regards, there are those who seem divided on the fact that he’s yet to be eliminated. Even the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns feuded over Richter’s participation – which is wild when considering that Richter isn’t even an Ohio native.

Andy Richter’s time on the show represents something of a Cinderella story, and it’s been wonderful to see it play out. With that in mind, it would be incredibly sweet if he were to avoid elimination on his birthday. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if he receives his wish. See if Richter and Emma Slater can dance their way to the next round when Dancing with the Stars airs tonight, Tuesday, October 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and is streamable with a Disney+ subscription.