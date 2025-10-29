As Ballad Of A Small Player Hits Netflix, Critics Have Thoughts On The ‘Desperate’ Colin Farrell Thriller
From the director of Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front.
Last year audiences were thrilled by the fictionalized look at the inner workings of choosing a new pope in Conclave — one of the best movies of 2024, in our opinion — and now director Edward Berger is back with an offering for the 2025 movie calendar. Colin Farrell stars in Ballad of a Small Player as a gambling addict who’s offered a lifeline when it comes time to pay his debts, and critics have shared their views as the psychological thriller hits streaming.
Ballad of a Small Player saw a limited run in theaters before premiering on the Netflix schedule on October 29, so as it hits streaming, let’s see if this is one we’ll be adding to our watchlist. Jacob Oller of AV Club gives it a C, saying its gambling fable is “garish” and “clichéd,” while Farrell’s Lord Doyle is underdeveloped, forcing the actor to overcompensate. The critic continues:
Barry Levitt of Empire gives it 2 stars out of 5, saying that while Colin Farrell is great and the film is a visual treat, Ballad of a Small Player is “an impenetrable story of redemption that’s both too obvious and too baffling.” Levitt writes:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire writes that it sounds like a decent premise on paper, but ultimately the movie is like its main character — defeated and desperate for a win. He also grades it a C and says:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com gives it just 1.5 out of 4 stars, calling it one of the most over-directed movies he’s ever seen. Considering the work Colin Farrell and Edward Berger have each done in their careers, this one will not be held in esteem (through no fault of Farrell’s, however). Tallerico says:
Peter Debruge of Variety agrees that the movie becomes tiresome, as Colin Farrell is nearly smothered by Edward Berger’s direction — with either a high-def camera shoved into the actor’s pores or shot from so far away he’s nothing more than a speck, the critic says. Debruge continues:
The critics seem to agree that Colin Farrell gives it his all in Ballad of a Small Player, but as a follow-up to Academy Award Best Picture nominees All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave, this is a disappointment from director Edward Berger.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
There were some positives, however, including the neon color palette, bold cinematography and music, so If you’re intrigued by the film, don’t let these reviews stop you. Ballad of a Small Player comes to Netflix on Wednesday, October 29.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.