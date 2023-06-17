Shemar Moore Sends Love To S.W.A.T. Fans As The Show Continues To Dominate On Netflix

CBS’ S.W.A.T. has gone through a lot lately as it was canceled and then uncanceled by its network following a big uproar from fans. Then, its earlier seasons made their way over to Netflix, where it has seen an outpouring of love from viewers. Now, the Shemar Moore-led procedural is dominating the streaming service, and it has held a spot on the Top 10 for the last few weeks. So, as the show continues to do exceptionally well on the streamer, Moore is giving love to all the fans that have made it possible.

Shemar Moore took to Instagram to thank all of the S.W.A.T. fans for streaming the first five seasons on Netflix, as the show is currently holding steady at number six on the platform. Considering the fact that it only took CBS a weekend to reverse their decision to cancel the series partly because of the fan response, it’s not surprising to see what they are continuing to do. As Moore said, S.W.A.T. is here to stay:

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) A photo posted by on

S.W.A.T. officially joined Netflix on May 17 when the first five seasons hit the streamer. Since then, it’s remained in the Top 10 and was even number one for multiple days. It’s definitely all thanks to the fans, who not only managed to get the series uncanceled, but have now also made it a hit on the streaming service, and Shemar Moore is truly grateful for it.

The show’s domination on Netflix is another reason why CBS was right to reverse its decision, as it goes to show just how many people love S.W.AT. This isn’t the first time a network has changed its mind on a cancellation, as NBC canceled then uncanceled the sci-fi drama Timeless and gave it a second season. After canceling it again, the network ended up ordering a movie to close out the series. It's always nice to see a network realize they may have made the wrong choice to cancel a show, and that's been especially true with Shemar Moore's show.

Before the cancellation/un-cancellation, S.W.A.T’s future was up in the air for a long time, but as more and more CBS shows kept getting renewed, the procedural’s chance for another season was dwindling. EP Shawn Ryan shared a Season 7 update in March, noting that it wasn’t ratings that were the problem, as S.W.A.T. was doing pretty well, but it was more so a financial issue. A lot of networks have been making budget cuts in order to make ends meet, which could have been the initial reason why the series was canceled.

With a 13-episode seventh and final season of S.W.A.T. on the way, fans will want to rewatch the series to prepare. While the first five seasons are streaming with a Netflix subscription, there’s no date for Season 6’s arrival, but it’s possible it will drop later this year. Although it is available with a Paramount+ subscription, so fans will still be able to catch up on 20-Squad’s missions.

Make sure to keep an eye out on the 2023 TV schedule to stay up to date on the premiere of the next season of S.W.A.T.