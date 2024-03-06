10 Shows Like FX's Shōgun That You Should Watch If You Like The Series

If you’re into Shōgun, then we have the shows for you.

Shōgun is the latest television series to grace the screens of TV lovers everywhere. From the intense worldbuilding of feudal Japan to the groundbreaking backgrounds and beautiful costumes, it has taken the world by storm, with critics praising the series the world over.

But, since the show is only ten episodes long and is a miniseries, you might wonder what other shows might be out there with a similar vibe/genre once the episodes close. Check out these ten picks when looking for a new series after Shōgun.

Marco Polo (2014)

The first of many historical dramas on this list, Marco Polo is a drama that follows the real-life Marco Polo, a Venetian merchant who spent time in the court of Kublai Khan during the Mongol Empire, where he began to rise in power as part of their court.

The series lasted for two seasons but received positive reviews and has a tremendous historical storyline based on actual events, just like Shōgun. Plus, it also features Benedict Wong in one of his best roles , so you know it’s worth the time.

Stream Marco Polo on Netflix.

The Underground Railroad (2021)

The Underground Railroad, an excellent Amazon Prime original miniseries , is a historical drama based on the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. Inspired by the real-life events of the Underground Railroad, this series follows a fictionalized tale of a group of people trying to escape slavery during the 1800s.

The series is a great, influential Black drama that leaves its mark on the viewer. For the lovers of Shōgun, you’ll enjoy the historical aspect, but there is much more to love about it long after you watch it. It features some incredible performances, as well.

Stream The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.

Vikings (2013 – 2020)

This popular series was hugely successful during its time on television. Vikings is a historical drama inspired by the life of Ragnar Lothbrok and how he rose to power during his time in Europe.

While Vikings certainly take some liberties with history, it’s still a fun show that teaches much about Norse mythology. For fans of Shōgun, you’ll love the battle and fight sequences, but the Vikings cast alone is hard to beat.

Stream Vikings on Hulu.

Band Of Brothers (2001)

This American miniseries was a huge success. Band of Brothers is based on the book of the same name by Stephen E. Ambrose and follows the real-life history of a group of soldiers during the Second World War.

Without giving much away, Band of Brothers was a massive success for HBO. From the Band of Brothers cast to the incredible storyline to the impeccable cinematography, this series has it all for fans of Shōgun. And, if you like it, you can watch two spin-offs – The Pacific and 2024’s Masters of the Air .

Stream Band of Brothers on Max.

Pachinko (2022 – Present)

In one of Apple TV+’s best shows, Pachinko follows the story of a Korean family through four generations as they immigrate from Korea to Japan to begin a new life, but face many hardships.

For lovers of Shōgun, there are plenty of reasons to love this show. First, Anna Siwai, who portrays Lady Mariko in Shōgun, has a significant role in Pachinko and is excellent. Other than that, it’s a great drama based on real-life historical events and social issues that will teach you much about Asian cultures back in the 1900s.

Stream Pachinko on Apple TV+.

Blue Eye Samurai (2023 – Present)

For fans of Shōgun, this is a great series to check out. Blue Eye Samurai is an animated series that takes place during the Edo period in Japan and follows a young woman as she sets out on a quest to kill four white men, including the one who sexually abused her mother, which led to her birth.

Blue Eye Samurai has a lot of connections to Shōgun in many ways, primarily through its spotlight on Japanese culture. Not only that, but the animation is stunning, and the voice-acting is top-tier. Blue Eye Samurai is a must-watch , for sure.

Stream Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix.

Rome (2005 – 2007)

Rome is an HBO show that’s been forgotten , but it’s good for fans of Shōgun to watch. This series is a historical drama that features several prominent characters from the Roman Empire and retells classic historical events through a dramatic lens, specifically through soldiers Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo.

As Shōgun is based on real-life people and events told through fictional characters, Rome does the same thing. Unfortunately, there are only two seasons, but it’s still an entertaining series to check out.

Stream Rome on Max.

The Crown (2016 – 2023)

What can I say about The Crown that hasn’t been said? This famous Netflix series that came to an end in 2023 follows the rule of Queen Elizabeth II, from her first days on the throne to 2005.

The show has received universal acclaim and many accolades, including Primetime Emmy Awards. The Crown cast is incredibly talented, and for Shōgun fans, if you love historical events, this is the perfect show to get into.

Stream The Crown on Netflix.

Outlander (2014 – Present)

For good reason, Outlander is one of Starz's best series and has run for several seasons. This show, based on the novels of the same name, follows a World War II nurse who finds herself somehow transported back in time to 1743, but despite trying to find a way back home, she ends up falling for a Highland warrior.

Is Outlander based on a real story? Heck no. But for Shōgun fans, this series shows many historical events and teaches you a lot about how life was lived back then. And, if that doesn’t draw you in, the steamy romance between Claire and Jamie will.

Stream Outlander on Starz.

Game Of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

Last but not least, we have Game of Thrones. When the king of Westeros suddenly passes, it’s a battle between lords, ladies, and outcasts to see who will sit on the Iron Throne next, leading to fighting, betrayals, and much more.

Game of Thrones is very much fantasy, and Shōgun is not that, and is based on history, but the new miniseries has been compared to Game of Thrones with the amount of detail, story, and so much more that goes into it.

This series is a true television experience, from the Game of Thrones cast to the storyline that will surely break your heart repeatedly – but you’ll keep watching. It’s that addicting and worth the time.

Stream Game of Thrones on Max.

With so many shows, you’re going to have your hands full. Now I feel like rewatching Game of Thrones again – and then maybe rewatching Shōgun, too.