How To Watch Masters Of The Air Online And Stream Steven Spielberg’s World War II Miniseries

Release date: Friday, January 26 New episodes: every Friday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST

Watch Masters of the Air: Synopsis

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg conquered land and sea already with their previous World War II dramas, Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010), both of which took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries. Now they’re gifting us an aerial perspective on that global conflict as an A-list cast swoop into action to bring the story of the 100th Bomb Group to nerve-shredding life. Read on for our guide on how to watch Masters of the Air online where you are.

Masters of the Air is a 9-part event produced for Apple TV Plus, brought to the screen by John Shiban (Breaking Bad), John Orloff (Band of Brothers), and executive producers Spielberg and Hanks. Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, called Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, the series follows the heroic and life-changing actions of the pilots of the 100th Bomb Group (nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth” for the heavy losses they suffered) and the Tuskegee Airmen that fought alongside them.

Characteristic of an Apple TV Plus Production, its epic in scale and looks every dollar of its reported $250 million budget. It also boasts an incredible bounty of A-list actors: among them Austin Butler (Elvis), Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat), and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn). Meanwhile, Bel Powley (The Morning Show) features as Alexandra "Sandra" Wingate, and Ncuti Gatwi (Barbie, Doctor Who) continues his Hollywood ascent in the role of 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels.

Promising nail-biting heroics as US airmen sacrifice everything and take to the skies to halt the Nazi killing machine, this miniseries promises to be another spectacular, wildly entertaining hit for Spielberg and co.

Masters of the Air takes to Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 26. There will be nine episodes in total, with the first two available to enjoy immediately. Subsequent instalments are released one per week, with the final episode ready to stream on March 15.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.

But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free and also catch up with all other episodes with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

New subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

Masters of the Air Trailer

Masters of the Air Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1, “Part One” – January 26

Episode 2, “Part Two” – January 26

Episode 3, “Part Three” – February 2

Episode 4, “Part Four” – February 9

Episode 5, “Part Five” – February 16

Episode 6, "Part Six" – February 23

Episode 7, "Part Seven" – March 1

Episode 8, "Part Eight" – March 8

Episode 9, "Part Nine" – March 15

Masters of the Air Cast