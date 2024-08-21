An SNL Creative Shared BTS Story About Emma Stone Guest Hosting, And I Don’t Think We’re Given Enough Credit To The Insane Quick Changes

Saturday Night Live is preparing for its milestone 50th season this fall on the 2024 TV schedule, and it’s still baffling to me what happens behind the scenes. Since the variety sketch series is of course live, anything can happen. That also accounts for what goes on when it comes to quick changes and getting ready for the next sketch, as an SNL creative shared a story from when Emma Stone hosted.

The Poor Things actress marked a major milestone with her most recent guest hosting gig, joining the elite Five-Timers Club last December. Hair department head Jodi Mancuso and makeup department head Louie Zakarian spoke to Variety about some of the behind-the-scenes secrets for Season 49 of SNL, including one particular sketch involving Stone.

In this particular sketch, Stone portrayed a record producer, and the performance included an outfit involving a salt and pepper wig with a mini-mustache and cigarette in hand. Mancuso explained that while Stone originally had a darker wig, they wanted to age her up after seeing one rehearsal. Additionally, Stone “wanted to be balding and have more facial hair,” according to Zakarian, but it wasn’t possible because of the quick changes.

After three failed attempts to have more facial hair, they settled on a thin mustache. Explains Mancuso:

It looks simple to the audience, but it sometimes can be a challenge. Something about that character, [Stone] really loved. It was actually quite a few conversations and changes, it wasn’t as simple as it seems. They added the cigarette last minute, she almost wore glasses. It was played with quite a bit.

When watching SNL, you don’t may not think about what goes on behind-the-scenes. Since each sketch follows so closely behind the one before (with the exception of commercial breaks), it makes sense that the wardrobe has to be easy to take off and on, especially for the guest host. It proves that there’s a lot that goes on with the quick changes and it helps that the adrenaline gives everyone a rush, as Mancuso shared:

When you’re in it, you’re up against that time. You want to make everybody happy, and you’re a part of it. And now, it’s in our blood. When it’s an easy show, you’re almost whistling Dixie and bored.

With 49 seasons and counting, SNL delivers quick changes in order to make a sketch work and flow well into the next one. It’s always exciting to see what sketch is next and how the cast members and host do with the challenges and the comedy. There’s no telling what Season 50 will bring, but there will surely be many more incredible quick changes.

Hosts for Season 50 of SNL have yet to be announced, but with the first episode premiering in September, it shouldn’t be long. Fans will have to tune in on Saturday, September 28 on NBC for SNL’s new season. Those with a Peacock subscription can watch all 49 seasons of SNL and really appreciate the BTS madness, along with the upcoming Saturday Night film.