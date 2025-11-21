Glen Powell Brought Condiments And Marcello Hernández Reunited With Tate McRae In Flirty BTS SNL Party News

When a new episode of Saturday Night Live airs on the 2025 TV schedule , I always know to expect the unexpected. Well, that’s true for the show’s afterparties too. That’s because details about the party that happened after Glen Powell’s SNL episode were revealed, and they involve the actor bringing condiments to the event and Marcello Hernández reuniting with Tate McRae.

Why It Makes Sense That Glen Powell Brought Condiments To The Party

First of all, let’s talk about the ketchup in the room (literally). While seemingly very random, it actually makes sense. Glen Powell, who was asked to be one of Season 51’s hosts during a dinner with Lorne Michaels (and Mick Jagger), isn’t just an actor. He is also the co-founder of the condiment brand Smash Kitchen.

Apparently, he supplied the afterparty with his brand’s products, according to Page Six . So, that’s why he brought his own condiments to the party.

Meanwhile, Marcello Hernández Reunited With Tate McRae

The party for Powell’s SNL episode, which was held at Noho’s Jean’s, wasn’t just attended by him and the cast and crew. Some of his friends and their guests were also there. This included the Top Gun: Maverick star’s pal, Jake Shane, who came with singer Tate McRae.

This is where cast member Marcello Hernández comes in. Reportedly, he spent a lot of time with McRae, specifically. A “spy” who was at the party alleged that they talked to each other for a long time, explaining:

He was mostly talking to Tate. He didn’t leave their area until [McRae and Shane] left.

Apparently, one person thought they were “flirting.” However, the report noted that the Domingo performer might be dating Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral.

This all comes after Hernández and McRae made a video together earlier this year where they were dancing to Bad Bunny’s “Voy A LLevarte PA PR.” Fans liked the duo then, so the fact that they were spotted together at this party was exciting. However, nothing is confirmed or denied when it comes to the status of their relationship. It’s perfectly possible that they were just two friends catching up. However, if we learn anything else about this interaction, we’ll keep you posted.

All around, the A-list and surprising encounters at this SNL afterparty are par for the course. As Amy Poehler once said, they start very late (because the show ends very late) and they’re “packed,” “crowded” and star-studded. Anyone can show up, it seems, and it sounds like everyone has a blast celebrating another episode.