The Rock Can't Help But Roast Buddy Kevin Hart When Congratulating Him For His Netflix Special Topping WWE Raw

Celebrity friendships are always such a joy to watch, but it does seem that many of us have a special appreciation for the bromances that have popped up over the years. And, it’s possible that no such famed friend duo is more fun than Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The two have spent nearly a decade starring in movies together, and have also made the most of that time by ripping on each other in numerous fiercely funny ways. So, it makes total sense that The Rock wouldn’t be able to congratulate Hart about beating WWE in Netflix’s ratings without also roasting him.

What The Rock Said About Kevin Hart’s Special Beating WWE On Netflix

Wrestling fans are nearing the tail end of the first blockbuster year for WWE’s Raw on streaming (which you can watch with your Netflix subscription), and (for better or worse) Dwayne Johnson has definitely played a part in a lot of what we’ve seen. But, the service’s recent Top 10 TV shows just revealed that Kevin Hart’s 2025 TV schedule entry, the comedy special Acting My Age, came out on top, leaving Raw in the second spot. The Smashing Machine star took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate his friend, but not without getting a dig in:

(Image credit: The Rock Instagram)

You’ll see that he dedicated the congrats to “my guy who never acts his age,” but, really, would we have it any other way? One of the reasons that people love watching Hart is because of his sometimes completely silly sense of humor, and when the results get you box office hits and highly streamed comedy specials, who can argue with your methods?

The buddies began their co-star/good friend status with 2016’s Central Intelligence, having since starred in two Jumanji movies together, and are currently filming their final outing as video game avatars in Jumanji 4, with Karen Gillan and Jack Black. Hart also flew a long way to cameo in Hobbs & Shaw for Johnson, while the WWE superstar actually left his honeymoon early to replace his funny and diminutive friend on a talk show, so you know that their bond is real.

As could be expected, even with all the ways they’ve helped each other out over the years, they also get up to lots of ridiculousness, like most friends do. Johnson recently used a video of an owl to troll Hart in a weirdly spectacular way, while the Think Like a Man actor has done everything over the years from making fun of how the wrestler works out to trolling him over buying his mom a house.

Listen, we all love it whenever this bromance shows up on the big screen, but let’s hope they’re friends for many years to come so that we can also benefit from the way they take each other down for everyone’s enjoyment.