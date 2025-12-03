90 Day Fiancé's Libby Castravet Posted First Update Since Her Father Chuck's Passing: 'Honestly Deep Down I'm Hurting'

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 recently came to a close, and while Andrei and Libby Castravet's marriage survived, the family faces a completely different loss ahead of the 2026 TV schedule. Now, a week after she announced the passing of her father, Chuck Potthast, Libby has updated fans on how she's feeling and asked for help.

After a season where 90 Day Fiancé fans saw her feud with Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Libby reached out to her followers on Instagram, asking for guidance on how to handle grief. She also gave an update on what she's been up to lately, and how she and Andrei are trying to keep things light during the holiday season:

I’ve never had to navigate something quite as difficult as grief before. Andrei and I are doing everything in our power to make sure our kids remain happy and on a normal routine. I try to think of doing the things we normally do but then catch myself feeling guilty along the way. I try to smile and feel better but honestly deep down I’m hurting. What are some ways you’ve dealt with grief and what helped you get through? ❤️‍🩹

One of the top comments came from Kimberly Menzies, a former 90 Day Fiancé cast member who lost her mother while she was on the show. She suggested Libby take things one day at a time and told her she was just a phone call away if she ever needed someone to talk to.

I really appreciated the latter statement, as Libby confessed during the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that she and Andrei had shut most people out of their lives. This included her own family members, as she grew apart from her brother and sisters due to constant fights between them and her husband.

As for what they've been up to, Libby shared a video of them participating in a photoshoot with the children. It's nothing out of the ordinary, but given how she's struggling, it's good to see how she's still able to get out and do the little things each day:

As the Castravets mourn through the holiday season, questions remain about whether they'll be involved in the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé shows. It's possible they've already filmed an appearance on another spinoff, though if they hadn't, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see them for a while as they heal as a family.

We'll see what the future holds for Andrei and Libby as 90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC in the new year. Here's hoping the family finds a way to heal, and that Libby can put aside her differences with her siblings to come together and mourn during this difficult time.