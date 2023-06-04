Megan Fox Is Giving Black Bikini Summer In Her Second Post Since Returning To Instagram

All eyes are on Megan Fox right now, and for good reason. The actress only recently returned to Instagram, months after a cryptic post that seemed to suggest her fiance Machine Gun Kelly had been unfaithful. While questions remain regarding the status of their engagement, the Transformers star dropped a second pic, and all hail the year of the black bikini .

Megan Fox made her return to Instagram when she showed off a few looks from the recent SI swimsuit event, where she rocked a sheer black dress and red hair. See-through attire has definitely been a popular look with many celebrities recently, but it was the black bikini trend that had fans all hot and bothered in her most recent post:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

I’d love to know what MGK has to say about this look! The post follows months of uncertainty regarding his relationship with Megan Fox. Since the actress wiped her Instagram page in February, she has been seen without her thorny engagement ring . However, it was reported that they were trying to work through their issues in couple’s therapy , and they did attend the Sports Illustrated party together , so that could be a good sign.

More to come…