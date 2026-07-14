‘You Shouldn’t Post This.’ A Fan Didn’t Hold Back After Selena Gomez’s Mom Brought Up Rifts With Her Kids

The relationship between parents and their children can be a tricky one, and things can really get ugly when social media becomes involved. That appears to be what is happening with Selena Gomez, whose mother Mandy Teefey went on a rant and said she was thrown “in the trash” by her daughters. One fan didn’t take kindly to the public airing of grievances and fired back at Teefey.

Mandy Teefey may have been the one to introduce Selena Gomez to Benny Blanco years before they became a couple, but their mother-daughter relationship has reportedly been rocky over the years. Teefey was there to see Gomez and Blanco get married last year, but rumors suggest they’ve been estranged for a while. So it’s unknown what prompted Teefey to seemingly go off on Gomez and her other daughter Gracie, Gomez’s half-sister. The mom wrote on Instagram:

My greatest accomplishments, love me or not. They are the coolest. I one day they will see what a bad ass I am and love me back as much as I love them. I’m just mom. Who never gives up when they throw me in the trash. I tell ya mom you’re doing it wrong, maybe so, we will see. But no matter what I got your back.

It sounds like Mandy Teefey is feeling a bit underappreciated at the moment, but she still says her daughters are “the coolest” and she’s got their backs. The post included photos of Selena Gomez and 13-year-old Gracie Teefey, as well as an image of a Barbie doll in a garbage can reading, “Me when I have to run the business I manifested.”

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Some fans thought it was inappropriate for Selena Gomez’s mom to post about any potential rifts with her kids, and one comment from Instagram user @mabelmedinaor garnered over 1,300 likes (as of this writing), which said:

WTF, Mandy. If you’re having issues with them, you shouldn’t post this on social media. People will take it out of context and keep hating on Selena. I don’t know what’s going on, but go talk to your daughter instead of creating drama.

Selena Gomez has taken social media breaks in the past due to online hate, and these fans only seem to want to protect her. However, Mandy Teefey responded to the comment, insisting that it wasn’t that serious. She wrote:

It’s typically [sic] moms not cool joke. Calm down. lol.

Mandy Teefey doesn’t seem to see any harm in what she wrote about Selena and Gracie, despite other fans joining in to say the Only Murders in the Building star’s haters were already starting to attack her over it. The mom said she was merely making a typical joke about how daughters don’t think their moms are cool.

Another meme in Mandy Teefey’s carousel speaks to the apparent humor of her post, as it reads: