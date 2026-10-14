That Time Star Trek's William Shatner Sold A Kidney Stone To Buy A House
This isn't something I expected to learn.
When I tell you William Shatner has done everything in the 95 years he's been on Earth, I'm not exaggerating. I mean, just recently, the man performed with his metal band. Wildly enough, though, I just learned a very interesting fact about the beloved Captain Kirk actor. Apparently, he once sold a kidney stone to charity in order to buy a house for a family.
This kidney story is discussed the latest episode of Dropping Names With Brent And Jonny (my favorite Star Trek podcast that has little to do with the franchise). Shatner was a guest on the podcast, and amidst many other stories, they got on the topic of the pain of kidney stones. This prompted the legend to bring up the time GoldenPalace.com asked him for his kidney stone after it was removed, and had a strange reason for doing so:
GoldenPalace.com, as a Canadian betting site, is not allowed to legally advertise. So auctioning off William Shatner's kidney stone was a workaround that gained a lot of publicity for the sheer weirdness of what happened, but it wasn't technically an ad. The gambling site got what it wanted out of exposure, and Shatner pocketed $75,000 that he put to good use.
Using that money, plus some additional funds from one of his popular shows not named Star Trek, Shatner got to work with Habitat for Humanity. He shared how he used those funds to help change one family's life:
Captain Kirk may be one of Star Trek's best characters, but William Shatner is without question one of its best humanitarians. He does the little things, such as easing people's fears during COVID, and the big things, like raising funds to build a home for families. He may not be able to recite sci-fi information like the average Trekkie, but he embodies the spirit of the franchise.
I've said it so many times this year, but I cannot believe what a rich life Shatner has led in 90+ years. Just listening to this latest podcast appearance where he brings up hanging out with Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and then talks about seeing Judy Garland perform not long before her tragic death. He's had a life well-lived, outside of never watching Star Trek, and I'm continually hoping I can live a life half as interesting as his.
On that note, I can't wait to see where William Shatner pops up next, and to hear whatever stories he tells along the way. Especially at this time when new Star Trek news is few and far between, it's great to hear former cast members sharing wild stories.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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