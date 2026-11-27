With the holiday season upon us and the 2026 movie calendar winding down, there are a handful of the best Christmas movies I return to every December, and Elf is pretty much guaranteed to make the list. Will Ferrell running around New York City in yellow tights, eating spaghetti covered in candy and screaming about Santa Claus has become as much a part of the holidays as putting up the tree. According to one of the movie's stars, Hollywood wasn't exactly convinced it had a future Christmas classic on its hands back in 2003.

Andy Richter, who played Morris in the Jon Favreau-directed comedy, recently reflected on the making of Elf and explained why the movie was considered something of a gamble. Speaking with People while promoting his new book, Elf: Unwrapped, which he co-wrote with Aaron Karo, Richter said the movie's eventual success makes it easy to forget just how uncertain things were when production began.

It was a risky movie, and nobody thinks about that because it’s now a classic, but at the time there was nobody that was aching to make a movie with Will Ferrell as the star or with Jon Favreau as the director, for that matter.

Considering Will Ferrell himself had doubts when he first tried on Buddy's iconic costume, I can understand why some studio executives might have been nervous. At the time, the SNL alum was best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, where he'd spent seven seasons establishing himself as one of the show's biggest stars. He'd appeared in movies like Old School and Zoolander, but he hadn't yet proven he could carry a major studio comedy as its leading man.

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Favreau, meanwhile, had directed the 2001 comedy Made, but he was still relatively inexperienced behind the camera. According to Richter, the studio was taking a chance on both men. He added:

They were rolling the dice with this movie and it really paid off.

It's funny to think about now, considering Ferrell went on to become one of the biggest comedy stars of the 2000s, while Favreau would eventually direct Iron Man, helping launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also had a major hand in shaping the modern Star Wars franchise with The Mandalorian. But back in 2003, the idea of giving a relatively untested leading man a Christmas comedy about a grown man raised by elves probably sounded pretty ridiculous on paper. And considering some of the behind-the-scenes stories about making Elf , it's remarkable how well everything came together. It is a ridiculous premise. That's a big part of why I love it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Richter also credited the combination of Ferrell's comedic instincts and Favreau's approach to storytelling for making the movie work. Interestingly, though, the movie’s star recently addressed the longstanding rumors about his relationship with Favreau during the production. It seems there's still plenty to learn about what went into making this particular Christmas classic. As for Richter, he told the outlet that the film succeeds because:

The combination of their two sensibilities, which we go into in the book, that really made it work because it’s funny, but also has a lot of heart.

I think that's a pretty accurate assessment. Ferrell gets to be completely absurd as Buddy, whether he's congratulating a coffee shop for having the world's best cup of coffee or trying to navigate a revolving door. Yet the movie also gives us a genuinely sweet story about a guy looking for his father and trying to find somewhere he belongs.

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James Caan's performance as Walter Hobbs deserves some credit here, too. His perpetually irritated reaction to Buddy's enthusiasm makes their relationship work, and without that dynamic, I don't think the movie would have nearly the same emotional payoff. Whatever reservations Hollywood had about the project, audiences certainly didn't share them once it arrived in theaters.

According to The Numbers , Elf opened to more than $31 million during its first weekend in November 2003. It has since earned approximately $234 million worldwide, including revenue from subsequent theatrical releases. That's a pretty impressive return for a movie with a reported $32 million production budget.

The movie was successful enough that Hollywood naturally wanted another one, though Ferrell has since explained why he walked away from a potentially lucrative Elf sequel .

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

More than two decades later, it's difficult to imagine the holiday season without Buddy the Elf. The movie remains a favorite among families, and people are still finding new things to appreciate about it, including one particularly interesting question about Buddy's journey from the North Pole to New York City.

I find it interesting that a movie nobody could guarantee would succeed has become something people practically schedule their Christmas celebrations around. Ferrell has made plenty of successful comedies since, and Favreau's career has gone places nobody could have predicted in 2003.

There's something special about Elf. Considering how many Christmas movies come and go without making much of an impression, I suspect the people who took that gamble are pretty happy they did.