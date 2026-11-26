After Seeing Focker-In-Law, I Needed To Know Who Could Play Ariana Grande's Parents
I need to meet the Jones family.
Spoilers for Focker In-Law are ahead! You can see the movie in theaters now.
Between Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner and Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand, the Meet the Parents franchise has set a precedent for iconic parent casting. Now, following the release of Focker In-Law on the 2026 movie schedule, it seems like we could meet the parents of Ariana Grande’s Olivia at some point. So, with the final lines of the movie setting that up, I had to ask the cast and director about who could possibly play her mom and dad.
Focker In-Law’s Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco And Skyler Gisondo Have Some Great Ideas
In Focker In-Law, after Olivia and Ben Stiller’s Greg clear the air and figure everything out, she notes that it’s time to meet her parents. And considering Focker In-Law is the fourth Focker film, I figured it’d only be natural if we got a Meet the Fockers-like sequel but with Olivia’s family.
So, when I interviewed the actors who play Ben Stiller’s kids (and son-in-law) in Focker In-Law, I had to ask who could play Grande’s parents. Beanie Feldstein, who plays Samantha, had a great idea for Olivia’s mom, saying:
Now, moving on to her dad. Skyler Gisondo, who plays Henry (and Olivia’s fiancé by the end of the film), had a pretty wild idea for who could play that part, as he said:
I know he’s joking, but the idea of Ben Stiller doing what Mike Myers does in Austin Powers and playing a bunch of different characters would be hilarious.
Anyway, getting back to slightly more realistic answers, Eduardo Franco, who plays Samantha’s partner Eduardo in the movie, said Grande’s dad needs to be a “funny dude.” He also said:
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Feldstein went on to note that “Olivia doesn’t sing or dance.” However, Franco lovingly said Grande does – as we all well know from her remarkable career as a pop star and her amazing work in the Wicked movies, which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription. So, whoever plays her dad has “got to be capable of what Ari can do.”
After that, the interview moved on, but toward the end of it, Franco finally came up with an idea for who could play Grande’s dad and blurted:
You know what? I see the vision. Javier Bardem could totally go toe to toe with Robert De Niro’s Jack. Plus, the idea of Ben Stiller’s Greg trying to keep up with him is already making me laugh.
I Asked Focker In-Law’s Director Who Should Play Ariana Grande’s Parents
Now, when I asked John Hamburg, the writer and director of Focker In-Law, this question about Grande’s parents, he was far more tight-lipped. He wouldn’t give me any clues, but he did say there have been conversations about it:
Considering the movie ends on a big tease about who Olivia’s parents could be, I certainly hope we get an answer someday. However, for now, I’m just happy they’re all thinking about it.
So, while we wait to see if we get to Meet the Joneses, I’ll be picturing Javier Bardem and Bernadette Peters as Ariana Grande’s parents and hoping that the cast’s ideas actually pan out.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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