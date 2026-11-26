Spoilers for Focker In-Law are ahead! You can see the movie in theaters now.

Between Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner and Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand, the Meet the Parents franchise has set a precedent for iconic parent casting. Now, following the release of Focker In-Law on the 2026 movie schedule , it seems like we could meet the parents of Ariana Grande’s Olivia at some point. So, with the final lines of the movie setting that up, I had to ask the cast and director about who could possibly play her mom and dad.

Focker In-Law’s Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco And Skyler Gisondo Have Some Great Ideas

In Focker In-Law, after Olivia and Ben Stiller’s Greg clear the air and figure everything out, she notes that it’s time to meet her parents. And considering Focker In-Law is the fourth Focker film , I figured it’d only be natural if we got a Meet the Fockers-like sequel but with Olivia’s family.

So, when I interviewed the actors who play Ben Stiller’s kids (and son-in-law) in Focker In-Law, I had to ask who could play Grande’s parents. Beanie Feldstein, who plays Samantha, had a great idea for Olivia’s mom, saying:

I have one for her mom, which is Bernadette Peters. I really think that hits. That hits strong.

(Image credit: NBC)

Now, moving on to her dad. Skyler Gisondo, who plays Henry (and Olivia’s fiancé by the end of the film), had a pretty wild idea for who could play that part, as he said:

What if Ben put on like this total prosthetic and did just old school play like seven characters.

I know he’s joking, but the idea of Ben Stiller doing what Mike Myers does in Austin Powers and playing a bunch of different characters would be hilarious.

Anyway, getting back to slightly more realistic answers, Eduardo Franco, who plays Samantha’s partner Eduardo in the movie, said Grande’s dad needs to be a “funny dude.” He also said:

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I'm trying to think, man. It's gonna be funny. It's funny, dude. It's gotta be also probably into like singing and dancing and stuff. I'm trying to think.

Feldstein went on to note that “Olivia doesn’t sing or dance.” However, Franco lovingly said Grande does – as we all well know from her remarkable career as a pop star and her amazing work in the Wicked movies , which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription . So, whoever plays her dad has “got to be capable of what Ari can do.”

After that, the interview moved on, but toward the end of it, Franco finally came up with an idea for who could play Grande’s dad and blurted:

Javier Bardem. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Sorry. This whole time I've been. I'm so sorry. I've been thinking. He's Spanish, Español, but I mean, he'd be just as intimidating.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

You know what? I see the vision. Javier Bardem could totally go toe to toe with Robert De Niro’s Jack. Plus, the idea of Ben Stiller’s Greg trying to keep up with him is already making me laugh.

I Asked Focker In-Law’s Director Who Should Play Ariana Grande’s Parents

Now, when I asked John Hamburg, the writer and director of Focker In-Law, this question about Grande’s parents, he was far more tight-lipped. He wouldn’t give me any clues, but he did say there have been conversations about it:

OK, I love CinemaBlend, and there's no way I'm going to share that information with you. I do have some people swirling around, and we even talked on set, you know, with Ben and Ari and Bob about who could possibly play her parents. But listen, I'm just trying to get through the release of this movie, OK? So I can't share yet.

Considering the movie ends on a big tease about who Olivia’s parents could be, I certainly hope we get an answer someday. However, for now, I’m just happy they’re all thinking about it.

So, while we wait to see if we get to Meet the Joneses, I’ll be picturing Javier Bardem and Bernadette Peters as Ariana Grande’s parents and hoping that the cast’s ideas actually pan out.