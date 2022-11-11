Station 19 Fans Are Livid That The Fall Finale Cliffhanger Wasn't Addressed On Grey's Anatomy Crossover

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers for Station 19's Season 6 Fall Finale, “Everybody Says Don’t,” so proceed with caution if you haven’t watched yet.

When tragedy was promised to strike during the fall finale crossover event between Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, it was unclear on which show that would happen. It turns out, it was kind of both, as the medical drama witnessed the end of an era, and Station 19’s Maya Bishop finally pushed herself too far. With the firefighter drama taking place first, however, it seemed like fans were expecting the cliffhanger ending to carry over into the next hour. It was a crossover after all, right? However, while another storyline did continue on Grey’s Anatomy, Maya’s fate was left unmentioned, and fans on social media were absolutely livid.

Maya (Danielle Savre) has been on the path to destruction all season, and it finally came to a head in “Everybody Says Don’t.” After weeks of refusing therapy and pushing away Carina and her firehouse family, things got even worse when Carina told her she’d taken a pregnancy test without Maya being there (it was negative). So after Andy was forced to bench her during a call, Maya hit the treadmill, despite multiple injuries that clearly indicated she was pushing too hard. The more she hurt, the faster she ran, until she stumbled and was thrown from the treadmill, lying unconscious as the team left on a call.

One can see why under these circumstances fans would believe that the next hour of the Seattle crossover would provide an update on Maya’s condition, and perhaps see her arrive by ambulance to the hospital. Instead, viewers saw the continued storyline of the man the firefighters had rescued from a helicopter crash. This simply wasn’t the story Station 19 fans cared about, with one tweeting:

instead of transporting some random guy from 19’s call to grey sloan and calling that a crossover, you could’ve given us maya being transported, carina visiting her in the hospital, worried sick, the doctors working on maya. THAT would be a crossover. #station19 #greysanatomyNovember 11, 2022 See more

Fans were frustrated at the promise of a crossover that didn’t provide any answers on the first hour’s story:

EVERY FUCKING TIME they say its "a crossover" and its NEVER a crossover. characters should interact, stories should be compatible in more ways than one, it should be exciting and tense, not this crap... so disappointed #station19 #greysanatomyNovember 11, 2022 See more

Station 19 viewers stuck it out for the full hour, too, because they didn’t want to risk missing anything if Maya did indeed show up at some point. You can see, though, that hope did start to fade:

Maybe the crossover will happen now… but most likely NO MAYA!!! #Station19 #greysanatomy hate it hereNovember 11, 2022 See more

Maybe there was a little bit of a payoff when the audience realized how the shows’ tragedies were related — the call that led to Maya being left alone and unconscious was Meredith Grey’s house being on fire :

They call that station 19 left for when Maya got hurt was to Merediths house…fuck my life #GreysAnatomyNovember 11, 2022 See more

Maya may not have been in the Grey’s Anatomy episode, but her wife Carina showed up! She joined Miranda Bailey and Jo Wilson in reopening the hospital’s clinic, and as the trio celebrated the ribbon-cutting, one Station 19 fan had a dark message for Dr. DeLuca:

ma’am your wife is probably dead by now #greysanatomy #Station19 pic.twitter.com/J37VyehawWNovember 11, 2022 See more